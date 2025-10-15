Social Strategy1 Announces Combination with Pink Jacket to Offer Comprehensive Full-Service Digital Marketing Solutions

We are incredibly excited to welcome Pink Jacket into the Social Strategy1 family. This move provides customer with both exceptional performance and truly captivating brand experiences” — Dennis Stoutenburgh, CEO

ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Strategy1 , Inc., a leading digital marketing agency known for its innovative social media and performance marketing, today announced its strategic combination with Pink Jacket , a specialized creative, web development and content agency. The combination will allow the newly expanded entity to offer clients a more robust and complete suite of full-service digital marketing solutions, integrating high-level strategy, execution, creative development, and content production.Enhanced Service Offering and Client FocusThe combination brings together Social Strategy1’s expertise in data-driven marketing, media buying, and strategic planning with Pink Jacket’s proven ability to craft compelling visual stories and high-quality content. This synergy is designed to maximize client return on investment by ensuring seamless integration from campaign concept to final execution and optimization. Dennis Stoutenburgh , CEO of Social Strategy1, expressed enthusiasm for the enhanced capabilities, particularly for new and existing Pink Jacket clients. "We are incredibly excited to welcome Pink Jacket into the Social Strategy1 family. This move significantly bolsters our creative and content production capabilities, ensuring we can deliver not just exceptional performance, but also truly captivating brand experiences," said Stoutenburgh. "We are fully committed to providing Pink Jacket customers with the same outstanding, personalized service they've come to expect, now amplified by Social Strategy1's scale and full-funnel expertise."A Shared Vision for GrowthRyan Wilson, President of Pink Jacket, will take on a leadership role within the combined organization, focusing on creative and content strategy. He emphasized the shared cultural values and opportunities for expansion. "Joining forces with Social Strategy1 is a thrilling next chapter for Pink Jacket," Wilson commented. "The chance to be part of a growing and expanding team at Social Strategy1, one that shares our passion for cutting-edge marketing and client success, was too good to pass up. Our combined strength means we can offer clients a more powerful, unified digital presence that drives real results."About Social Strategy1Social Strategy1 is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in social media strategy, performance marketing, web development, SEO, and strategic consulting for businesses ranging from emerging brands to Fortune 500 companies.To learn more about Social Strategy1 and its capabilities, please visit our website at www.socialstrategyone.com About Pink JacketPink Jacket is a creative agency renowned for developing compelling content, engaging video production, and impactful design for digital platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.