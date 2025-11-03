REVIAN Expands Sales Leadership as Market Growth Accelerates

Brenda and Bryan’s deep experience in medical aesthetics and hair restoration will advance REVIAN’s position as the #1 doctor-recommended device and strengthens our commitment to partner practices” — John Oakley, CEO

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REVIAN Inc., a leading aesthetic medical technology company specializing in innovative light therapies for hair and skin rejuvenation, todayaccelerated its national expansion by announcing the appointment of two experienced professionals to its sales leadership team. Brenda Miller joins as Regional Director for the Central region and Bryan Hagen as Regional Director for the East region, moves that will significantly bolster the company's market penetration.Brenda Miller brings a proven track record of success in the medical hair restoration sector, demonstrating exceptional expertise in training and mentoring high-performing teams. Her deep understanding of the market and ability to drive results has established her as a recognized leader in light-based device technologies.Bryan Hagen offers over 20 years of experience in the dynamic field of medical aesthetics, consistently helping practices achieve significant growth and cultivate strong patient relationships. His commitment to exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with REVIAN's core values.“Brenda and Bryan’s deep experience in medical aesthetics and hair restoration will advance REVIAN’s position as the #1 doctor-recommended device and strengthens our commitment to supporting partner practices,” said John Oakley, Chief Executive Officer at REVIAN. “Their leadership will further empower our front-line representatives and help sustain the company’s strong momentum.”Brenda and Bryan will work closely with Amy Keish, Vice President of Healthcare Sales, to lead the company’s sales initiatives and further strengthen REVIAN’s market leadership.REVIAN uses a patented combination of two wavelengths of light to stimulate the production and release of nitric oxide, which is proven to increase local blood flow, reduce inflammation, and inhibit DHT production. This provides the right environment for new hair growth. REVIAN’s cleared indication for use is for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia, to promote hair growth in males who have Norwood-Hamilton classifications of IIa-V patterns of hair loss and to treat androgenetic alopecia and to promote hair growth in females who have Ludwig-Savin Scale I-1 to II-4, II1, II2 or frontal patterns of hair loss; both with Fitzpatrick Skin Types I-IV.About Revian, Inc.Revian, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is an aesthetic medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body’s natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. The company creates products that deliver precise wavelengths of light allowing people to experience its regenerative effect in the convenience of their own homes. Revian, backed by scientific data, is committed to partnering with healthcare providers, and other caring professionals, to deliver meaningful results.For more information visit www.revian.com

