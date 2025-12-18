Medicreations, Inc. Appoints Brad Guthrie as West Coast Area Vice President

Having built a robust U.S. manufacturing platform the last ten years, we are now recruiting elite talent to scale Medicreations. Brad represents the high caliber of leadership driving our expansion” — Ron Zakai, Chairman and CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medicreations , LLC, a leading innovator in aesthetic medical devices, today announced the appointment of Brad Guthrie as the new West Coast Area Vice President. Guthrie will be responsible for leading the sales and business development efforts across the critical West Coast region.Brad Guthrie brings over 15 years of proven, high-performance sales leadership in the medical capital equipment and business services sectors, specializing in driving exponential growth and building top-tier sales teams.“Having built a robust U.S. manufacturing platform over the last ten years, we are now recruiting the elite talent necessary to scale Medicreations nationwide. Brad represents the high caliber of leadership driving our expansion,” said Ron Zakai , Chairman and CEO of Medicreations, LLC. “Brad’s track record speaks for itself. He has consistently achieved and exceeded ambitious sales targets, led award-winning teams, and is renowned for his ability to penetrate new markets.”A History of Exceptional ResultsGuthrie joins Medicreations from BTL Industries, where he served as Regional Vice President for the Northwest/Northern California Region from December 2019 to October 2025. During his tenure, he successfully led two sales teams focused on capital equipment sales into medical aesthetic practices, achieving outstanding results. Guthrie was a multiple year President’s Club Recipient.Prior to BTL, Guthrie spent three years as Area Sales Manager at Cynosure, where his performance in the Northwest Region was nationally recognized and was also a President’s Club Recipient.Earlier in his career, Guthrie held a range of successful sales and leadership roles at Cintas Corporation and Cbeyond, where he consistently earned top sales recognition and achieved promotions due to his significant contributions to market growth, including tripling the growth of the higher education division segment at Cintas and finishing in the top 5% nationwide at Cbeyond.Guthrie commented on his new role, “I am thrilled to join the innovative team at Medicreations and lead the West Coast efforts. The company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology generating superior patient outcomes and uncompromising customer service aligns perfectly with my drive to deliver market-leading results. I look forward to building on the foundation of success and maximizing our opportunities across the region.”Brad Guthrie holds a B.A. in Political Science and Pre-law from Washington State University.________________________________________About Medicreations, LLC: Based in Las Vegas, Medicreations is a premier U.S. manufacturer and distributor of cutting-edge medical aesthetic technology. From our FDA-audited facility, we engineer a diverse portfolio of advanced devices—including the MediSpa, MediDiode, MediLight, MediCo, and MediYag—designed to elevate the standard of medical aesthetic care.We are dedicated to empowering practitioners by blending clinical excellence with exceptional business value. Every Medicreations system is backed by industry-leading 2-year warranties, comprehensive professional training, and a commitment to customer support that ensures our practice partners thrive.To learn more about Medicreations, please visit our website at www.medicreations.com

