INSTANDA Secures $20 million Investment Round Led by CommerzVentures to Accelerate Global Expansion

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSTANDA the leading no-code insurance platform, today announced it has finalized a $20 million investment round. The funding was led by CommerzVentures the Frankfurt-based fintech and Insurtech specialist VC, alongside additional backing from existing investors Toscafund, Dale Ventures and company advisor, Bronek Masojada. This latest update brings INSTANDA’s total funding to date to over $85 million.Market opportunityAs insurers seek to modernize legacy infrastructure, INSTANDA is positioned at the intersection of three key trends: the shift to leverage data insights in real time, the adoption of AI in underwriting and claims, and the demand for agile technology that is easily controlled.INSTANDA is the only no-code platform built for the insurance industry that allows insurers and Managing General Agents (MGAs) to manage complex products across personal and commercial lines without engineering overhead. By speeding up personalization it shortens time to market, lowers risk for new propositions, and enables faster adaptation to regulatory or pricing shifts.Impressive momentumSince the company’s last funding round INSTANDA has seen growth of over 40% CAGR, reached profitability and secured partnerships with global System Integrators (SI’s) as well as Insurtechs such as Coherent, all of which help insurers accelerate away from legacy constraints and deliver market differentiating customer propositions.Working with over 80 tier 1 and MGA clients the INSTANDA platform has established a track record of the lowest cost, feature rich, most flexible technology in the US and UK markets.Growth plansWith increasing demand from commercial lines and life and health insurers, the company expects to see continued rapid growth. The funding will be used to:Accelerate INSTANDA’s international expansion, particularly across North America and EuropeAdvance the platform’s data science driven capabilities to address insurers’ evolving needs, to streamline and enrich underwriting processes while delivering hyper-personalized customer experiencesSupport strategic acquisitions to broaden capabilities and client offerings.Strategic Backing and Industry ExpertiseTim Hardcastle, CEO and Co-founder of INSTANDA, commented: “This investment reflects both the strength and potential of our platform, our people, and our vision. We are delighted to work with CommerzVentures and leverage their proven expertise in B2B SaaS. With CommerzVentures onboard and continued support from Toscafund and Dale Ventures, we are poised to scale faster, innovate deeper and deliver even greater value to our diverse client base, from leading MGAs to global carriers operating across multiple markets. At the heart of this next phase of innovation, we will further embed data science and AI in our platform for the benefit of our global client community.”Patrick Meisberger, Managing Partner at CommerzVentures, commented: “We have always sought to invest in technology companies that are making a positive impact within their sectors. INSTANDA represents one such opportunity, and we are pleased to be part of this important stage in its journey. We have been particularly impressed by the strength of their platform and the commitment and collaboration of their team. We look forward to working closely together and to the possibilities that lie ahead.”George Koulouris, Partner at Toscafund, commented: “We are pleased to welcome CommerzVentures to the INSTANDA investor community and look forward to working together to accelerate the company’s journey towards a market leading position.”About INSTANDASince 2015, INSTANDA has empowered insurance companies across the world to rapidly adapt to customer and market demands with its no-code policy administration and distribution platform. Designed for seamless integration and unmatched configurability, the platform empowers insurance companies to rapidly create, manage, and optimise insurance products and customer journeys.Discover how INSTANDA is redefining insurance innovation at https://instanda.com About CommerzVenturesFounded in 2014, CommerzVentures is a specialized fintech VC investor with assets under management of €550 million. CommerzVentures invests in early and growth-stage companies in the areas of Fintech, Insurtech and Climate Fintech. CommerzVentures is a return-oriented investor with a geographical focus on Europe and pursues a global strategy that also includes Israel, the USA and Africa. CoV Management GmbH is the independent manager of the CommerzVentures funds.Insurance Advisory Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to INSTANDA in this transaction.

