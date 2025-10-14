Water On Demand and Enviromaintenance Plan to Deploy Innovative Mobile Water Treatment Plants
Texas-based venture plans to deploy specialized tractor-trailers.
This partnership builds on previous plans to collaborate on sales of standardized systems in the Greater Central Texas Region, from Waco to San Antonio.
“Enviromaintenance’s partnership with Water On Demand creates a powerful alignment of operational excellence and strategic vision,” said Bryan Klepzig of Enviromaintenance. “By combining our expertise in wastewater system maintenance with Water On Demand’s leadership in decentralized water solutions, we’re accelerating innovation, expanding capacity, and enabling more sustainable water management for customers across Texas.”
Water On Demand, through its affiliate, plans to provide capital needed to acquire waste removal/recycling mobile vacuum trucks already available on the market, while Enviromaintenance plans to purchase, operate, and manage these units utilizing its proprietary wastewater treatment technology within an exclusive Texas territory.
“This marks an exciting evolution in our partnership with a trusted and capable operator,” said Ken Berenger, CEO of Water On Demand, Inc. “Enviromaintenance has already helped us develop opportunities in the West Central Texas region and proven instrumental in supporting Water On Demand’s field operations throughout Texas and beyond. This venture strengthens our ability to deploy high-performance, mobile wastewater treatment systems and advance our mission of making clean water accessible as a managed service.”
The role of Enviromaintenance is to oversee daily operations, regulatory compliance, and customer engagement, with Water On Demand focusing on financial resources, strategic oversight, and business development support.
For more information on Enviromaintenance, visit www.enviromaintenance.com/
With expert operations and maintenance support from Enviromaintenance, Water On Demand believes it can accelerate the rollout of its Opportunity Zone Fund solution — a first-of-its-kind program enabling the deployment of advanced water treatment systems wherever they’re needed most.
The Opportunity Zone Fund is structured to provide tax-advantaged investment opportunities for certain investors while delivering critical capital to the industrial and commercial sites across the U.S. that lack adequate water treatment infrastructure.
As the joint venture scales, both parties anticipate expanding operations beyond the initial region. Detailed ownership, governance, and financial terms will be finalized in a definitive Joint Venture Agreement.
This initiative underscores Water On Demand’s continued progress in building a nationwide platform for distributed water treatment — positioning Water on Demand at the forefront of a growing market for flexible, on-demand water infrastructure.
Water On Demand is currently accepting prospective investors in the Water On Demand OZ Fund Sponsor LLC, now in formation. For more information, email invest@waterondemand.com or dial 727-428-9800.
About Opportunity Zones
Opportunity Zones (OZs) were established under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017. The OZ program offers major tax incentives for investors who reinvest capital gains into Opportunity Zones directly or through Qualified Opportunity Funds (QOFs). OZs continue to attract capital, with $80 billion in private investment reported by April 2025.
Investors are increasingly prioritizing projects with environmental and social benefits, such as green energy, sustainable infrastructure, and community-centric developments. By facilitating direct investments into operating businesses, including water infrastructure, we will offset criticisms that OZ Funds disproportionately favor real estate.
About Water On Demand
For years, every sector from real estate to energy has solved its water problems by adopting a treat-in-place model, a market now estimated at $3.0–3.5 billion annually in the USA alone. Our mission is to support this trend by developing private market solutions that turn each of these projects into assets that can be funded by investors, while enjoying the tax benefits previously thought to be available only to real estate and energy markets. We believe this approach is the only way to keep up with the massive demand for water infrastructure and at the same time help ensure our water is safe for generations to come.
Alex Molt
Water On Demand, Inc.
+1 727-428-9800
alex@waterondemand.com
