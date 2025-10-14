City of Brownwood to Digitalize and Streamline Procurement Operations with PlanetBids

PlanetBids will bring more efficiency, transparency, and structure to the City's procurement department.

BROWNWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Brownwood has partnered with PlanetBids to bring greater efficiency, transparency, and structure to its procurement operations. Through the adoption of PlanetBids’ solutions for Bid Management, Vendor Management, and Project Evaluation Management , the City is replacing its previously manual, paper-based system with a modern, digital procurement platform. PlanetBids is backed by Capstreet.Previously, all bid postings were advertised through the City’s website and local newspapers. With a high volume of bids released annually, many of which are complex Request for Quotes (RFQs) or Request for Proposals (RFPs), the step-by-step manual process had become cumbersome and time-intensive for the City.PlanetBids’ end-to-end solution for digital procurement operations will eliminate the manual, time-consuming administrative work and allow the City to focus on more strategic budget usage.Key Benefits for the City of Brownwood Include:- Streamlined Bid Management: The platform allows the City to efficiently create, post, and track solicitations while automating notifications to vendors.- Enhanced Vendor Engagement: With PlanetBids, vendors can self-register, receive bid alerts, get automatic addenda and Q&A notifications, and submit responses electronically, increasing competition and outreach.- Simplified RFQ/RFP Evaluation: The Project Evaluation module enables side-by-side comparisons of proposals, scoring across multiple rounds, and centralized evaluator feedback, all with full audit tracking for improved transparency and fairness.- Regulatory Compliance and Time Savings: Automation reduces manual entry and ensures compliance while making the entire procurement process more transparent and accessible.“The City of Brownwood’s move to PlanetBids highlights how smaller teams can make big strides with the right tools,” said Dave DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. “We’re proud to support their mission to modernize and streamline their procurement operations.”Vendors interested in working with the City of Brownwood can register for free and access bid opportunities at the City's vendor portal About the City of BrownwoodLocated in the heart of Central Texas, the City of Brownwood is committed to delivering quality services with transparency and efficiency. With award-winning barbecue, historic buildings, a bustling shipping district, scenic recreational options, and a thriving art scene, it’s all happening in Brownwood. As the City continues to grow, it remains focused on improving public access to government operations through innovation. Learn more at visitbrownwood.com About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com

