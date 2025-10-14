City of Cypress Selects PlanetBids to Replace Manual Procurement Process and Improve Public Bidding

This move transforms Cypress' procurement from cumbersome manual and paper-based processes.

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Cypress has selected PlanetBids to modernize its procurement operations through the implementation of solutions for bid and vendor management. This strategic shift moves the City away from a cumbersome, manual process previously managed through the City website, an outdated bid aggregation website, and newspaper advertisements.Cypress sought a more streamlined, centralized approach to procurement to reduce administrative burden and improve vendor access. With PlanetBids, the City now has the tools to broadcast opportunities, facilitate electronic and compliant bid submissions, and expand its reach to a broader network of qualified vendors.Key Benefits for Cypress Include:- Centralized Digital Platform: Consolidates bid posting, vendor outreach, and public works e-bidding into a single interface, reducing complexity and eliminating redundant steps.- Expanded Vendor Access: PlanetBids offers targeted vendor notifications and access to a nationwide vendor community to drive competition and improve pricing.- Efficient Public Works Bidding: The Advanced eBidding for Public Works solution supports compliance with state regulations while simplifying submission, review, and evaluation workflows.- Reduced Administrative Burden: Staff can save time by eliminating manual tracking and communications previously handled internally and through email chains.“We’re proud to support the City of Cypress as they move away from fragmented, manual processes,” said Dave DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. “With our public works e-bidding tools and powerful vendor management capabilities, Cypress is now equipped to manage procurement more efficiently and transparently.”Vendors interested in working with the City of Cypress can register for free and access bid opportunities at the City's vendor portal About the City of CypressLocated in northwest Orange County, the City of Cypress is a vibrant and forward-looking community committed to continuous improvement in public services. The City of Cypress, in partnership with the community, sustains and enhances a safe, attractive, and quality environment in which to live, work, and play. The engaged and diverse community honors the past and embrace sustainable growth for families and businesses to prosper. Learn more at CypressCA.org About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com

