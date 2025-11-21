Smithtown Central School District Chooses PlanetBids to Streamline Procurement and Enhance Compliance

The District will implement PlanetBids to manage solicitations, vendors, documents and certifications, contracts, and evaluations more smoothly.

This forward-thinking solution will modernize our procurement process, increase transparency, and expand our reach to a larger pool of qualified vendors for better pricing and greater savings.” — Dr. Mark Secaur, Superintendent, Smithtown Central School District

SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smithtown Central School District announces a strategic partnership with PlanetBids to modernize and centralize its procurement operations. The District will implement PlanetBids’ comprehensive suite of solutions for bid and vendor management, document and contract management, insurance and emergency operations, project evaluation, and advanced e-bidding for public works projects.This move comes as the District works to resolve challenges managing both physical and electronic bid submissions, as required by New York State, addressing redundant efforts and inefficiencies caused by a lack of integration between these processes.With PlanetBids, Smithtown will streamline its procurement lifecycle, improving efficiency, compliance, and vendor engagement.Smithtown Central School District will use PlanetBids’ platform to:Unify Physical and Electronic Bid Management: PlanetBids supports New York’s legal requirements while eliminating redundancy by integrating physical and digital procurement workflows.Enhance Contract and Document Oversight: The platform provides centralized tools to track and manage contracts, insurance certificates, and critical procurement documentation.Boost Vendor Engagement: With a robust Vendor Management system and a database of more than 200,000 local and regional vendors, the District can reach a broader vendor base and ensure competitive pricing.Improve Transparency and Compliance: PlanetBids’ end-to-end procurement platform ensures audit-ready records and consistent adherence to procurement laws.Optimize Efficiency and Resource Allocation: Advanced e-Bidding and Emergency Operations help the district save time, reduce costs, and remain prepared for urgent needs.“Implementing PlanetBids' procurement platform marks a significant advancement for both our district and community,” said Dr. Mark Secaur, Superintendent of Smithtown Central School District. “This forward-thinking solution will modernize our procurement process, increase transparency, and expand our reach to a larger pool of qualified vendors. With increased competition, we can achieve better pricing and greater savings – ensuring prudent use of our resources while maintaining our commitment to investing in student success.”“We’re proud to partner with Smithtown Central School District as they enhance their procurement infrastructure,” said Dave DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. “Our comprehensive platform is designed to simplify complex processes, reduce redundancy, and deliver greater transparency and compliance. We look forward to supporting the District’s efforts to create more efficient, competitive, and accountable procurement operations.”Vendor Information and Next StepsVendors interested in working with Smithtown Central School District can register for free and explore bid opportunities at the District's vendor portal . You must register with the District before submitting a bid.About Smithtown Central School DistrictThe Smithtown Central School District is dedicated to educating students to develop moral, ethical, and cultural values, to stimulate and expand a continual learning process and to cultivate an understanding and appreciation of the rights and responsibilities of American citizens, which will enable them to function effectively as independent individuals in a democratic society. The District serves approximately 7,400 students in seven elementary schools, three middle schools, and two high schools, covering an area of 35 square miles. Learn more at the District's website About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit https://planetbids.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.