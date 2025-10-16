DXFactor’s OMAP™ Powers 1,780 Fitness Locations, Accelerates Adoption Post Launch at the Fitness Technology Summit

Outcomes Micro Agents Platform (OMAP)™ surpasses 187K member interactions — driving $1.2M in savings and redefining AI outcomes in fitness and wellness.

Since deploying the OMAP™ Concierge, we’ve seen a measurable lift in member conversions. Members who interacted with our AI agent, Ella, achieved a 3.7% join rate, more than double our YTD average.” — Kris Mulkey, CMO, In-Shape Family Fitness

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its October 13 debut at the Fitness Technology Summit, DXFactor’s OMAP™ (Outcomes Micro Agents Platform) is gaining rapid adoption across the fitness and wellness industry.Already live across 1,780 fitness locations, OMAP™ has seen a surge of new activations and partner commitments since its public launch.The platform — now processing 187,000+ member interactions and delivering $1.2 million in operational savings — is being recognized as a defining leap for applied AI in fitness and wellness. The launch and inaugural OMAP™ User Forum drew 95% of DXFactor’s client base, with attendees calling the platform “the first AI system that delivers measurable business outcomes — not just analytics.”Purpose-Built AI for Fitness OperationsUnlike traditional software designed to manage workflows, OMAP™ deploys specialized AI micro-agents engineered specifically for fitness operations — delivering measurable impact across Growth, Efficiency, and Experience outcomes.“We’re not talking about concepts or prototypes — OMAP™ is live, measurable, and in-market,” said Dharmesh Trivedi , Co-founder and CEO of DXFactor. “Operators saw it working in real time at the Summit and immediately wanted to deploy it. That shift from curiosity to conviction tells you the market is ready.”By the Numbers:• 1,780 locations across 60 organizations already committed• 187,000+ member interactions processed (55K via Click2Save, 132K via Concierge)• $1.2 million in staff savings to date• 5% save rate on cancellation intercepts• 95% client representation at launch forumReal-World Impact“Since deploying the OMAP™ Concierge agent, we’ve seen a measurable lift in member conversions,” said Kris Mulkey, CMO, In-Shape Family Fitness. “Members who interacted with our AI agent, Ella, achieved a 3.7% join rate — more than double our year-to-date average.”OMAP™ directly addresses the industry's most persistent pain points:• Growth Agents like Click2Save recover 12% more cancellations and generate $2,000+ per month in retained revenue.• Efficiency Agents such as MemberAudit reduce operating costs by up to 70% through automated compliance and anomaly detection.• Experience Agents like Concierge (Ella) deliver 50% faster responses and 20% higher lead conversions through personalized, always-on engagement.Ecosystem Integration & ExpansionAlready integrated with ABC Fitness, Daxko, and FitnessForce, OMAP™ enables plug-and-play activation across business models — from national chains and regional operators to high-volume franchises and independent studios.“The conversation has officially shifted from ‘What can AI do?’ to ‘What outcomes can AI deliver?’,” said Harshil Shah, Head of OMAP at DXFactor. “This isn’t theory — it’s traction. The market’s ready for AI that acts, not just analyzes.”What's NextDXFactor will roll out voice-enabled agents, multi-channel communication, and multi-lingual capabilities in Q4 2025, followed by sales agents, engagement automation, and agent-to-agent collaboration in early 2026.The company is now onboarding new operators from its waitlist and partnering with technology providers to embed OMAP™ micro-agents directly into their ecosystems — signaling a broader wave of adoption across fitness and wellness.About DXFactorDXFactor builds revenue machines for the fitness and wellness industry through OMAP™ — the Outcomes Micro Agents Platform, powering innovation for leading brands including ABC Fitness, Daxko, EGYM, FitnessForce, In-Shape, Burn Boot Camp, Fitness World Canada, and Fitness SF.We don’t build software. We build outcomes.Learn more at www.dxfactor.com or explore OMAP™ at dxfactor.com/outcomes-platform

