Chuze Fitness Announces Strategic Partnership with DXFactor to Elevate Member Experience

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chuze Fitness is proud to announce its strategic partnership with DXFactor , a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for the fitness industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering innovative, member-centric experiences across digital platforms.Together, Chuze Fitness and DXFactor have launched a suite of advanced digital features designed to enhance convenience, personalization, and engagement for our members. These include a newly reimagined mobile app, the Click2Save feature available on both web and mobile platforms, and an AI-powered Member Concierge agent that supports seamless interactions across our digital ecosystem.“Our partnership with DXFactor reflects our shared vision of redefining the fitness experience through technology,” said Cheryl Barnett, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Chuze Fitness. “While we’re excited about the transformative impact of these tools, we’re equally committed to protecting the unique strategies that make our member experience exceptional.”DXFactor’s expertise in mobile development, AI integration, and digital optimization has played a pivotal role in supporting Chuze Fitness’s roadmap for innovation. With over 70% active users onboarded since launch and thousands of daily interactions, the results speak to the power of thoughtful collaboration.“At DXFactor, our mission is to deliver real, measurable digital transformation,” said Dharmesh Trivedi, CEO of DXFactor. “Our partnership with Chuze Fitness reflects that vision—showing how modern digital workflows and Agentic AI can drive member growth, deepen engagement, and streamline operations. Together, we’re creating tangible outcomes that demonstrate the real impact technology can have on the fitness industry when it’s built with purpose and clarity.”This partnership underscores Chuze Fitness’s ongoing dedication to leveraging technology in ways that are meaningful, secure, and aligned with our brand promise.About Chuze FitnessFounded in 2008, Chuze Fitness is a community-driven health and wellness brand dedicated to making premium fitness experiences accessible to everyone. With more than 55 locations across the United States, Chuze combines state-of-the-art facilities, friendly service, and value-driven memberships to foster an inclusive environment where members feel inspired to move, connect, and grow.About DXFactorDXFactor delivers revenue machines for fitness & wellness through OMAP™ — the Outcomes Micro Agents Platform. With $2B+ in delivered outcomes, DXFactor powers innovation for top brands like Chuze Fitness, ABC Fitness, Crunch, Daxko, Fitness SF, and more — helping them scale smarter, faster, and with less friction. We don't build software. We build revenue machines. Learn more at DXFactor.com.

