DXFactor and Daxko Partner to Deliver Outcomes Driven AI Automation Across the Fitness Industry

DXFactor’s OMAP™ AI agents, including Click2Save, now integrate with Daxko to boost retention, growth, and efficiency for fitness operators.

Integrating DXFactor’s OMAP™ lets operators automate tasks, engage members personally, and achieve meaningful business outcomes.” — Wendy White, Chief Marketing & Partner Officer

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXFactor , builder of revenue machines and creator of the fitness and wellness industry's only Outcomes Micro Agents Platform (OMAP)™, and Daxko , the leading software and integrated payments provider in the health and wellness industry, today announced product integrations that bring outcomes-driven AI solutions — including Click2Save and a suite of intelligent agents from OMAP™.The collaboration enables clubs, studios, and wellness centers powered by Daxko to easily adopt AI capabilities that reduce churn, automate workflows, and enhance the member experience — without the overhead of managing traditional software implementations.“Our mission has never been to build software — it's to build revenue machines.” said Dharmesh Trivedi , Co-Founder and CEO of DXFactor. “Daxko has set the standard for operational excellence in fitness technology, and by working together, we’re bringing Click2Save and our most effective AI agents directly into the hands of fitness businesses who are ready to simplify operations and improve retention — with speed and transparency.”Click2Save: Retention Automation That WorksClick2Save, developed by DXFactor, is an AI-powered retention solution that proactively intercepts membership cancellations and delivers personalized offers or re-engagement paths — helping fitness operators reduce churn and preserve recurring revenue.The solution is available both as a standalone product and as a deployable micro agent within DX OMAP™. Click2Save has already delivered results across multiple operators, including measurable reductions in churn and recovery of at-risk revenue streams.Agents Designed to Deliver Outcomes through the Daxko ExchangeAgents from DXFactor’s broader AI Micro Agent ecosystem now integrate seamlessly into Daxko member management platforms– including both Daxko Operations and Daxko Club Automation - via web, widget, or API, with minimal configuration and fast time to value. These integrations enable a two-way sync of key data, including membership information, payments, and cancellation requests. The shared data powers automated experiences, such as guiding members through branded cancellation flows, capturing feedback, and reducing churn.Growth:• Click2Save – Intercepts cancellations with personalized retention flows• Collections – Automates billing and follow-ups with insightsExperience:• Concierge – 24/7 AI assistant for members and prospects• Prompt Analytics – Ask your data questions in plain EnglishEfficiency:• Learning & Discovery – AI hub for SOPs, training, and guides• Member Audit – Auto-scans for compliance and data issues• Configurator – No-code tool for branding and workflow setup“At Daxko, we’re committed to giving our customers access to tools that move the needle, and AI is one of the biggest opportunities we see,” said Wendy White, Chief Marketing & Partner Officer at Daxko. “By integrating with DXFactor’s OMAP™, we're enabling operators to automate what slows them down, engage members more personally, and drive outcomes that matter.”About DXFactorDXFactor delivers revenue machines for fitness & wellness through OMAP™ — the Outcomes Micro Agents Platform. With $2B+ in delivered outcomes, DXFactor powers innovation for top brands like ABC Fitness, Crunch, Daxko, EGYM, Fitness SF, and more — helping them scale smarter, faster, and with less friction. We don't build software. We deliver revenue machines. Learn more at https://DXFactor.com About DaxkoDaxko powers the world’s leading fitness and wellness organizations, providing innovative technology that maximizes productivity, increases engagement, and drives sustainable growth. With a comprehensive suite of software solutions, including operations automation, payment processing, and member engagement tools, Daxko helps businesses scale with confidence. Backed by deep industry expertise and a commitment to long-term success, Daxko partners with fitness clubs, boutique studios, YMCAs, and wellness centers to create thriving communities where individuals can reach their full potential. For more information, visit www.daxko.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.