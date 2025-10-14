The ECO Channel Partners with Entrepreneur Brigitte Andrade (Bibi) to Drive Innovation in the Sustainable Economy

Cartoon collection Bibi adventures

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ECO Channel, the first green television network in the U.S. dedicated to the nature economy and sustainable living, is proud to announce its collaboration with Brigitte Andrade, entrepreneur and founder of The Adventures of Bibi & Friends. This partnership signifies a new era in eco-conscious storytelling, intertwining sustainability with the vibrant culture and adventurous spirit of Miami.

Brigitte Andrade has established a strong reputation for her ability to merge lifestyle, travel, and entrepreneurial innovation. As a correspondent and content creator for The ECO Channel, she will highlight Miami as a leading destination for eco-tourism, green innovation, and community-driven sustainability initiatives.

“Brigitte’s dynamic storytelling and entrepreneurial spirit perfectly align with The ECO Channel’s mission to inspire sustainable transformation,” said Michel Thomas, CEO of The ECO Channel. “Her ability to merge adventure, culture, and authenticity will energize audiences and amplify our shared message of purposeful living. This partnership takes on even greater significance as we join forces for Earth Week Miami (April 22–26, 2026) — a global celebration of innovation, sustainability, and the future of our planet, right here in South Florida.”

The partnership will introduce new programming and collaborative content, featuring animations from The Adventures of Bibi & Friends. This will showcase sustainable experiences, eco-friendly businesses, and lifestyle choices that position Miami as a global green destination.

“I’m excited to collaborate with The ECO Channel,” said Brigitte Andrade. “Together, we are creating opportunities to creatively demonstrate how adventure, sustainability, and fun can coexist, and I look forward to bringing these stories to life.”



About The ECO Channel

The ECO Channel is the first green television channel in the U.S., dedicated to reporting on the nature economy and eco-friendly initiatives designed to create a healthier and safer planet. The ECO Channel offers innovative programming aimed at engaging, inspiring, and mobilizing audiences around sustainability and the green economy. You can find it on Roku TV, Amazon TV, and online at http://www.theecochannel.com.



About Brigitte “Bibi” Andrade / Bibi Art Media Inc.

Brigitte Andrade is an entrepreneur, artist, and founder of The Adventures of Bibi & Friends, a creative platform celebrating 27 years of Miami Beach and Miami storytelling by creating a unique blend of culture, adventure, lifestyle, and art in an illustrated format. Her work connects audiences in a creative, fun, and lasting way. Brigitte is also currently the Vice Chair of the Miami Beach Black Affairs Advisory Committee and board member of the Miami Beach Arts Trust.

