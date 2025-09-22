The ECO Channel Partners Once Again with CC-Forum for Zurich 2025

HALLANDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ECO Channel is proud to announce its continued partnership with the CC-Forum: Investment in Sustainable Development, taking place in Zurich September 28 - October 1st 2025. This marks the fourth consecutive year of collaboration between The ECO Channel and CC-Forum, a partnership rooted in a shared mission to accelerate sustainable innovation and connect global leaders with actionable solutions.

For over four years, The ECO Channel has been a trusted media partner of CC-Forum, amplifying its voice and showcasing its thought leadership to a growing global audience. With its wide distribution across Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Play, and a dedicated eco-conscious community of over 2M+ subscribers and followers, The ECO Channel provides the perfect platform to highlight the pioneering conversations and initiatives emerging from CC-Forum.

Why this partnership matters:

Both CC Forum and The ECO Channel serve as platforms for action, not just dialogue.

Together, they bring visibility to world-changing ideas in finance, energy, technology, ESG, AI, healthcare, and beyond.

Their long-standing partnership ensures that the message of sustainability reaches millions worldwide—from investors and entrepreneurs to policymakers and the public.

About CC Forum

The CC Forum: Investment in Sustainable Development is a globally recognized platform convening investors, policymakers, thought leaders, and innovators to explore solutions to the most pressing challenges of our time—climate change, renewable energy, healthcare, impact investment, and social responsibility.

Founded by Max Studennikoff, an international entrepreneur and visionary leader, CC-Forum has grown into one of the world’s most influential sustainability-driven gatherings. Max brings over two decades of global business experience and is celebrated for his ability to unite decision-makers and thought leaders across borders. His mission: to empower capital and innovation in service of a better, greener future.

About The ECO Channel

The ECO Channel is a global media platform dedicated to showcasing sustainability, innovation, and impact across industries. Featured on Roku, Amazon TV, and other major streaming platforms, The ECO Channel reaches a global audience with programming focused on eco-conscious living, innovation, and real-world solutions. With original shows, documentaries, and live event partnerships, The ECO Channel is a trusted voice in the movement toward a sustainable future. Besides TV shows and documentaries The ECO Channel produces a yearly event Earth Week Miami.

