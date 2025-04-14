Earth Day Miami: Innovation meets Sustainability

Earth Day Miami New Earth Day Billboard Earth Day Miami QR Code

DANIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ECO Channel will host its 5th Annual ECO-summit at the DCOTA building in Dania Beach on Tuesday, April 22, from noon to 7 p.m. featuring talks, interactive workshops, and practical tips to celebrate and protect the planet.

Sponsored by FPL, UNA Broward and Broward County, this gathering is a unique opportunity to connect with a sophisticated audience of "Green" movers and shakers, investors and global leaders.

The summit will include eco-conscious exhibitors, impact investors, dignitaries, an upcycled/recycled fashion, and a special performance by the Florida Grand Opera as well as a Wellness recharge area.

Also planned is the world premiere unveiling of the soccer World-Cup-USA ball. (And famed player Lionel Messi may just show up to sign it.) This unique trophy already signed by Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, Richard Attias (chairman of FII Institute, former executive producer of the Davos forum) Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud (US Saudi Embassy) and Cecilia Attias (former First Lady of France) will then be auctioned before the start of the games. We expect additional players to attend and add their signature to this historic ball.

Earth Day Miami is televised; last year, 30 minutes of it was broadcast on the New York Times Square billboard to millions.

The event is free to the public by RSVP only.

To RSVP click HERE or copy/paste the link below

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-miami-2025-tickets-1243695028309

Want to exhibit? Contact us at: info@theecochannel.com

Suggested dress code: Fashion forward White & Green

Adults only: 21+

ABOUT US: POWERING THE GREEN & BLUE ECONOMY THROUGH MEDIA

The ECO Channel is the first and only TV Channel in the US to focus exclusively on sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives. Our coverage style is geared to inform, educate, and entertain. The ECO Channel has satellite offices in NYC, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles and is headquartered in Miami. Our TV content is distributed to over 2 million subscribers nationally and locally, we connect to more than 18,500 business owners and entrepreneurs in South FL, through a monthly newsletter. The ECO Channel is the media partner of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the Miami Boat Show, Miami Swim Week, Art Basel, America's Food & Beverage Show, Green Wall Street, Ocean Exchange, The Real Deal Miami, International Beauty Show NYC, World Perfumery Congress, and Cosmoprof Las Vegas to name a few.

Earth Day Miami 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.