Idaho Fish and Game recognize 2 hunter education instructors on 45 years of service

Idaho Fish and Game is pleased to announce that two hunter education instructors in the Clearwater Region were recently recognized for 45 years of service to the program. David Owsley of Orofino and Mike Hallisey of Deary were the recipients of this prestigious recognition.

Both David and Mike were officially certified as hunter education instructors in 1979, the first year that hunter education became mandatory for all new hunters in Idaho. Unfortunately, early records from the program were often not maintained, so their accomplishments cannot be fully acknowledged. Despite that, these two instructors are collectively responsible for certifying more than 3700 students since the mid-late 1980s. During that time, David taught 114 classes in the Orofino area, while Mike taught 39 classes in the small town of Deary.

The work these gentlemen did for the hunter education program was entirely voluntary. Collectively, they donated over 3000 hours of their personal time to the program, and that does not include the work donated by assistant instructors and guest volunteers that helped with their classes. When receiving his award, David commented that, “My wife supported and helped me with every class I taught. She is just as deserving of this award as I am!”

While Mike and David never received any monetary compensation for their work, Fish and Game recognizes that their efforts influenced a great many lives and brought many new safe and responsible hunters into the fold. Not surprisingly, as they retire from teaching hunter education, their shoes are being filled by former students that they taught over 30 years ago.

The hunter education program would not be what it is without the dedication and hard work of volunteers like Mike and David. The Idaho Fish and Game sincerely thanks both of them and the hundreds of other volunteer instructors that teach classes every year.

If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming a volunteer Idaho hunter education instructor, contact the regional office at (208) 799-5010.