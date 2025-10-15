Resolvd AI named to TechRound’s SaaS66 2025

Startup places in top ten startups list

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolvd AI, a solution that automates complex reconciliation workflows, today announced that it has been named #10 in TechRound’s SaaS66 2025 campaign, which celebrates startups that are changing the SaaS space.Resolvd, which came out of stealth in 2025 and works with several major US-based hospital systems, seeks to solve the “swivel-chair” problem in hospitals: the universal pattern of a team receiving an unstructured request, reconciling data between various systems to structure it and taking the action in a downstream platform.“This recognition demonstrates that transforming administrative operations is a high priority for healthcare enterprises. By automating hospitals’ $1T back-office labor spend on administrative work, Resolvd is freeing up high-value labor to focus on high-value tasks,” Manivannan said.“Resolvd is not just a tool; it is the modern hospital’s partner for efficiency, scalability and operational intelligence. Ultimately, our goal is to transform how operations/back office teams operate,” he added.Most recently, Resolvd announced a $1.6 million raise in a pre-seed round, which Manivannan said will enable the startup to enhance its capabilities, expand the team and enable enterprises to reduce errors and reclaim valuable time.For additional information, visit https://resolvd.ai/ or email ananth@resolvd.ai.About Resolvd AI: Resolvd AI is an intelligent infrastructure that streamlines operational requests that flood inboxes, including item master updates, vendor changes, PO modifications and access requests. These tasks create significant friction for IT, sourcing and supply chain teams by slowing down billing, compliance and employee throughput. Resolvd is using AI to help teams automate the work behind the work.

