Aaniie Releases New Compliance Dashboard Tools to Enhance Quality Control & Streamline Reporting

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaniie, the leading provider of workforce management software, today announced the release of two new Compliance Dashboards within its complete home care platform, Aaniie Care (formerly Smartcare Software).

These new Compliance Dashboards are a powerful set of tools designed to simplify compliance tracking, strengthen quality assurance, and save valuable administrative time for care providers. They include:

1. Shift Review Dashboard – This innovative dashboard enables agencies to quickly verify that all shift documentation meets agency compliance standards, ensuring nothing is missed and data remains accurate.

2. Nurse Signatures Dashboard – Featuring an intuitive Auto-Select Wizard, this dashboard helps nurses identify shifts that meet all compliance requirements and quickly approve them in bulk, saving time compared to manual one-by-one Nurse Signature Reports. This dashboard also ensures assessments accurately match the type of care provided for agencies with skilled nurse requirements.

“These new dashboards were developed in direct response to feedback from our customers who wanted faster, more reliable ways to demonstrate compliance,” said Robert Smith, COO at Aaniie. “By streamlining these critical checks and balances, we’re helping agencies continue to grow their businesses without administrative burden.”

Together, these tools provide a clear, end-to-end view of quality control across every aspect of care delivery — improving operational efficiency, documentation accuracy, and peace of mind for agencies and caregivers alike.

The Compliance Dashboards are now available to all Aaniie Care users as part of the all-in-one home care platform, further demonstrating Aaniie’s ongoing commitment to innovation and quality improvement.

About Aaniie, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Aaniie is the developer of a complete SaaS caregiver workforce management and point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of care in the home across the continuum of life – from childcare to senior care.

Aaniie's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging emerging technologies like gamification and advanced automation, Aaniie is solving home and community-based care's staffing and retention crises while providing a superior user and client experience.

Aaniie's solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, clients, and family members – leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.



