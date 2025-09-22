Aaniie Named #1 Partner in Growth: G2 Recognizes Best Support & Ease of Doing Business With

Based entirely on feedback from real users, Aaniie received multiple top honors from G2, including ranking #1 in “Has the product been a good partner in doing business?” and “Quality of Support” within the Home Care Agency Management category. Aaniie is committed to empowering providers to deliver optimal care with superior customer service. Find out why Aaniie Care is the Leading Caregiver Retention Platform by visiting aaniie.com.

Aaniie, the fastest-growing home care management platform, today announced it has once again been recognized as a top performer in G2’s Fall 2025 Reports.

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaniie, the fastest-growing home care management platform, today announced it has once again been recognized as a top performer in G2’s Fall 2025 Reports, earning #1 rankings in Partnership and Quality of Support within the Home Care Agency Management category.

This recognition underscores what agencies across the country already know: Aaniie isn’t just software — Aaniie is the trusted growth partner in home care.

Based entirely on feedback from real users, Aaniie received multiple top honors from G2, including ranking #1 in “Has the product been a good partner in doing business?” and “Quality of Support” within the Home Care Agency Management category. These top rankings set Aaniie apart as the go-to growth partner for home care agencies everywhere.

This recognition comes directly from the voices of Aaniie users through G2’s product survey. This quarter, Aaniie Care (formerly Smartcare Software) earned multiple badges, including:

• Best Relationship — Highest relationship rating in the category

• Best Support — Highest quality of support rating

• Easiest to Do Business With — Highest ease-of-business rating

• High Performer & Momentum Leader — Ongoing recognition for customer satisfaction and growth trajectory

These badges recognize more than Aaniie’s technology — they celebrate the people behind every agency who rely on it. By listening to users and supporting them at every stage of growth, Aaniie continues to focus on building real relationships and delivering solutions that make their work easier and more impactful.

“These honors are proof that our mission is resonating: to empower agencies with technology and efficiencies that grow with them — not against them,” said Scott Zielski, CEO of Aaniie. “Our users’ success drives everything we do, and their feedback continues to shape how we innovate.”

Aaniie’s recognition in the Fall 2025 G2 Reports reflects its commitment to listening, evolving, and ensuring that agencies can focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional care.

About Aaniie, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Aaniie is the developer of a complete SaaS caregiver workforce management and point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of care in the home across the continuum of life – from childcare to senior care.

Aaniie’s sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging emerging technologies like gamification and advanced automation, Aaniie is solving home- and community-based care’s staffing and retention crises while providing a superior user and client experience.

