Aaniie and TruDiligence Announce Strategic Relationship & Integration to Streamline Caregiver Background Checks

Aaniie, the leading caregiver platform and home care software provider, elevates the caregiver hiring experience with simplified, integrated background checks.

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaniie, Inc., the leading workforce management care platform for home care services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership and integration with TruDiligence, leaders in the field of pre-employment background checking. This integration enhances the caregiver hiring experience with accuracy, speed, and trust, ensuring agencies have confidence in their new employees.

"This partnership with Aaniie represents a major step forward in making background checks and employment screening both more seamless and more reliable,” said Jerry Nielson, CEO at TruDiligence. “By integrating TruDiligence’s proven screening services directly into Aaniie’s platform, employers gain faster access to accurate information, allowing them to hire with greater confidence and efficiency."

Quality background checks help build confidence and peace of mind for families by demonstrating agencies are committed to safety, while reducing legal and financial liability for care providers. Adding integrated access to TruDiligence through Aaniie's comprehensive home care platform enhances the onboarding process with transparency, integrity, and diligence, establishing a thorough and efficient hiring process from the start.

With Aaniie's TruDiligence integration, agencies get:

- Simplified background checks designed to save time

- Faster, smoother caregiver onboarding

- Streamlined applicant-to-hire processes

"Rapid, accurate background checks play a key role in hiring quality caregivers," says Scott Zielski, CEO of Aaniie. "Direct access from the Aaniie platform to effective background checking reflects our commitment to supporting home and personal care providers as we work to solve the caregiver hiring and retention crisis."

With the addition of TruDiligence, Aaniie's built-in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) provides rapid hiring processes with integrated background checks with a typical one-day turnaround. Background check rescreen reminders are clearly visible on Aaniie's KPI dashboard, and admins can easily set and customize reminder timeframes. In addition to Aaniie's award-winning support group, agencies have an all-in-one solution they can trust.

From its foundation as Smartcare Software, Aaniie has demonstrated innovative market leadership in the care industry, driven by an unparalleled commitment to customer success. Key to the platform's success and subsequent growth across the care continuum is Aaniie's drive to continually improve the tools available in its comprehensive platform. This integration represents one more way Aaniie is working to simplify the world of care by providing everything agencies need to grow and thrive – all in Aaniie.

For more information about Aaniie, visit aaniie.com. For more information about TruDiligence, visit trudiligence.com.

About Aaniie, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Aaniie is the developer of a complete SaaS caregiver workforce management and point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of care in the home across the continuum of life – from childcare to senior care.

Aaniie's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging emerging technologies like gamification and advanced automation, Aaniie is solving home and community-based care's staffing and retention crises while providing a superior user and client experience.

Aaniie's solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, clients, and family members – leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

