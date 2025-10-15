Meridian International Center to Host 14th Annual Meridian Summit on Geopolitics and Global Leadership

Top Leaders Convene to Navigate Geopolitics and Global Business in 2025.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian International Center will convene more than 250 senior officials, diplomats, Members of Congress, and business leaders on Friday, October 24, 2025, for the 14th Annual Meridian Summit , Washington’s premier forum at the intersection of business and geopolitics, shaping strategies for growth and innovation.This year’s theme, “Shaping Geopolitical Futures,” will examine how intensifying competition, regional conflicts, and technological disruption are reshaping the global order. Through main stage dialogues and intimate Catalyst Conversations, the Summit offers a candid, nonpartisan space for decision makers to confront today’s foreign policy challenges and anticipate what’s next.The Summit will feature leading voices shaping U.S. foreign policy and global affairs, including:• Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, U.S. Department of State• Sean Carincross, Director, Office of the National Cyber Director• Jarrod Agen, Deputy Assistant to the President, Executive Director, National Energy Dominance Council• The Honorable Dina Powell McCormick, Vice Chair, President, and Head of Global Client Services, BDT & MSD Partner• Paige Wiley, Deputy Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Deputy Director of the White House National Economic Council• Heather Nauret, Advisory Board Member, BGR Group; Former U.S. Department of State Spokesperson• Major Garrett, Chief Washington Correspondent, CBS News• Shilpan Amin, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, General Motors• April Miller Boise, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Intel• Nicole Isaac, Vice President, Global Public Policy, Government Affairs, Cisco• Deborah Lehr, Vice Chairman and Executive Director, Paulson Institute; Interim CEO, Meridian International CenterThe Summit leads into the 57th Annual Meridian Ball, one of Washington’s most celebrated diplomatic traditions. The evening begins with dinners hosted by foreign Ambassadors across the city and culminates at Meridian House, where the policy, political, and diplomatic communities come together for a uniquely Washington evening of diplomacy and connection.Event Details:• Date: Friday, October 24, 2025• Location: Meridian International Center, Washington, D.C.• More Info: summit.meridian.org • Media Contact: communications@meridian.orgThis year’s Meridian Summit and Ball are co-chaired by Chairs Sela and Art Collins, along with our bipartisan Congressional Co-Chairs Senator Mark Warner and Lisa Collins, Senator David McCormick, and The Honorable Dina Powell McCormick.Corporate chair-level sponsorship for the 2025 Summit and Ball includes General Motors (Corporate Chair), Cisco (Innovation Chair), and Intel (Global Engagement Chair) — underscoring the private sector’s central role in America’s international engagement.“The Meridian Summit plays a vital role in bringing together the worlds of policy and business at a moment when collaboration and foresight are essential,” said Omar Vargas, Vice President, Global Public Policy at General Motors and Corporate Chair for the 2025 Meridian Summit and Ball. “At General Motors, we believe that when innovation and smart policy work hand in hand, we can drive progress, strengthen the economy, and build resilient supply chains and communities worldwide. Meridian’s unique ability to convene leaders across sectors helps turn that vision into reality.”About Meridian:Meridian is a nonpartisan center for diplomacy founded in 1960 and headquartered on a historic campus in Washington, D.C. Our mission is to empower leaders to advance the next era of diplomacy. Our programs strengthen American leadership by accelerating collaboration on shared challenges, increasing economic competitiveness, and building geopolitical resilience. We equip leaders from business, science and technology, cities and states, culture and sports with the insights, networks, and resources to navigate a complex world.###

