Meridian International Center Launches Global Leadership Institute for High School and College Students

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian International Center is proud to announce the launch of the Meridian Global Leadership Institute, a new initiative designed to prepare the next generation of leaders to navigate a rapidly changing world. Through immersive summer and semester programs in Washington, D.C., the Institute equips high school and college students with the skills, networks, and confidence to excel in diplomacy, international business, law, public policy, and global service.The Institute builds on Meridian’s 65-year history of training leaders in global affairs, including more than 180 current and former heads of state. Participants will gain unique insights into diplomacy and international relations through hands-on simulations, site visits, and direct engagement with policymakers, business leaders, and cultural changemakers.“Leadership is learned by doing, and this Institute integrates students into Meridian’s diplomatic efforts to shape global affairs,” said Frank Justice, Vice President of Open Diplomacy Programs at Meridian. “We are proud to open our historic doors to future trailblazers and provide them with the type of skills, networks and experiences that prepared today’s world leaders.”The Institute offers two distinct programs:• Future Leaders Academy, Immersive Pre-College Experience (Washington, D.C. | Grades 11-12) - June 22–26, 2026: A one-week pre-college experience for rising juniors and seniors with approximately 25 students per cohort. Participants will meet with diplomats and policymakers, take part in policy simulations, be paired with a long-term mentor, and earn a Global Leadership Certificate.o Sign Up for Open House and Information Session on Monday, October 20, 2025, 8-9 pm ET here • Future Leaders Fellowship, College Fellowship and Career Development Program (Washington, D.C. | Rising Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors - College) - Summer 2026: A three-week summer or semester-based fellowship for rising sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Fellows choose from specialized tracks, including corporate diplomacy, technology and space, culture and sports, state and local diplomacy, and public diplomacy. Each cohort is limited to 16 students.o Sign Up for Open House and Information Session on Monday, October 20, 2025, 7-8 pm ET here For students like those who have participated in Meridian’s pilot fellowship programs, the opportunity is transformative. Past fellows reported gaining not only a deeper understanding of international relations, but also professional connections and mentorship that influenced their career paths.Applications for both programs will open on October 1, 2025, and will be accepted on a rolling basis until cohorts are filled. The final deadline to apply is April 1, 2026.For more information about the Meridian Global Leadership Institute and to sign up for application notifications, please visit leadership.meridian.org For questions, please email leadership@meridian.org.

