MEDIA ADVISORY - 2025 Meridian Summit: Shaping Geopolitical Futures

Meridian International Center to Host 2025 Meridian Summit: Shaping Geopolitical Futures

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian International Center, a nonpartisan center for diplomacy founded in 1960, will host the 2025 Meridian Summit: Shaping Geopolitical Futures , a premier convening of global business executives, policymakers, and diplomats. The half-day event on Friday, October 24 (8:00 AM–12:30 PM) will explore emerging challenges and strategies at the intersection of business and geopolitics.Confirmed 2025 Summit speakers and leaders include:- Shilpan Amin, Senior Vice President & Global Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer, General Motors- April Miller Boise, EVP and Chief Legal Officer, Intel- Dan Foy, Principal, Global Analytics, Gallup- Nicole Isaac, Vice President, Global Public Policy & Government Affairs, Cisco- Tom Monahan, CEO, Heidrick & Struggles- Anna Palmer, Co-founder and CEO, Punchbowl News- Omar Vargas, Vice President, Global Public Policy, General MotorsSummit Chairs: General Motors (Corporate Chair), Intel (Global Engagement Chair), Cisco (Innovation Chair).Ambassador’s Circle Sponsors: Aflac; Intuit; AWS; Microsoft.President’s Circle Sponsors: Hilton; Philip Morris International.Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, will be honored with the Meridian Corporate Leader Award in absentia.Key Themes of the 2025 Meridian Summit:- Shifts in Geopolitical Influence- AI and the Global Power Race- Global Security at a Crossroads- Geoeconomic Confrontations- Supply Chains and Geopolitical Resilience- Currencies of PowerEvent DetailsWhen: Friday, October 24, 2025 | 8:00 AM – 12:30 PMWhere: The Gallup Building, 901 F Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20004Media AccessThe Summit offers extensive photo and interview opportunities. Journalists may arrange interviews with senior corporate and diplomatic leaders on-site. Visual coverage highlights include keynote panels, high-level discussions, and networking.RSVP: Members of the press should contact Meridian International Center’s Communications team at communications@meridian.org or request an invitation here

