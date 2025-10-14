Flow-Tronic Announces Launch of IFQ Monitor 2

The IFQ Monitor 2 color touchscreen display puts real-time system data at the user’s fingertips

Powerful Monitor, Data Logger, and Converter Designed to Meet Environmental Challenges

Our goal was to create a tool that can integrate seamlessly with existing sensor technology and enhance monitoring, ultimately giving crucial insights to the operators who use our devices.” — Boris Sévar, Flow-Tronic CEO

WELKENRAEDT, LIèGE, BELGIUM, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flow-Tronic , an industry leader in flow measurement instrumentation for the water and wastewater industry, is proud to announce the launch of the IFQ Monitor 2 , a user-friendly monitor, advanced data-logger and converter for its flow sensors.The IFQ Monitor is designed for seamless integration within Flow-Tronic established devices, including the RAVEN-EYE2 (+), Beluga, Beluga A/V, or Phoenix 2 flow sensors. The IFQ Monitor 2 will ensure accurate liquid flow measurement in open water and full-pipe applications, providing this data to end-users in a variety of flow, velocity, and level units of measurement.“It was developed with the operator in mind,” said Boris Sévar, Flow-Tronic CEO. “Our goal was to create a tool that can integrate seamlessly with existing sensor technology and enhance monitoring, ultimately giving crucial insights to the operators who use our devices.”With ease of installation and precision in mind, the new monitor touts two RS485 inputs for two Flow-Tronic velocity sensors, and 4–20 mA inputs for up to two level sensors. Operating on Flow-Tronic’s FUZION software, it allows for quick configuration and easy data management, leading to more efficient analysis and decision-making. The result is faster analysis, smarter decision-making, and greater confidence in the accuracy of every reading.To ensure operational resiliency and security, all data gathered by the IFQ Monitor 2 is stored in dual 32GB SD and 32MB backup memory systems, with .csv or .tsv exports that can be configured to suit the operator’s needs. This flexible data management system helps facilities easily track trends, generate reports, and share critical information across teams. A 5-inch color touchscreen display puts real-time system data at the user’s fingertips, offering an intuitive interface that makes monitoring fast and simple, empowering users to react quickly and keep systems running smoothly.As part of Flow-Tronic’s commitment to continuous innovation and precision, the new IFQ Monitor 2 is now available for order. Initial deliveries are scheduled for December 2025.About Flow-TronicFlow-Tronic is a Belgian company established in 1989 and located in Welkenraedt. With more than 30 years of experience and thousands of customers using its devices around the world, the company is internationally recognized as the leading distributor and manufacturer of innovative and accurate liquids flow measuring instrumentation for both open channel and full pipe applications.

