Surge for Water’s Chicago Gala Raises $192,000 to Fund Clean Water, Sanitation, & Menstrual Health Solutions Globally

Annual event fuels clean water, sanitation, and menstrual health projects in Haiti, Indonesia, and Uganda

This year’s gala reminded us that when compassion meets action, global change is not only possible, it’s inevitable.” — Surge for Water Founder and Executive Director Shilpa Alva

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are 2.2 billion people globally who still lack safe water. Surge for Water , a global women-led, community-driven nonprofit dedicated to providing sustainable Water+ programs that include safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health solutions, is changing that.On a night filled with rhythm, generosity, and purpose, Surge for Water brought together more than 357 supporters at its Rhythms of Water gala in Chicago — raising an inspiring $192,000 to provide safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health education to tens of thousands in Haiti, Indonesia, and Uganda.Held at Moonlight Studios, this year’s event incorporated several local artists and performers marking a new chapter in Surge’s journey toward global water equity. Proceeds will provide water wells, build rainwater harvesting systems, install water filters, build toilets in schools and healthcare centers, and deliver hygiene and menstrual health program to thousands — all delivered through Surge’s women-led, community-first model.“At Surge for Water, we believe that access to safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health is a human right, not a privilege,” said Surge for Water Founder and Executive Director Shilpa Alva. “This year’s gala reminded us that when compassion meets action, global change is not only possible, it’s inevitable. Every dollar raised uplifts women and families – ensuring that more children grow up healthy, educated, and thriving.”Surge for Water’s Water+ solutions address more than just water — they help break the cycle of poverty by also focusing on menstrual health, sanitation, and hygiene education. Since its founding in 2008, Surge has reached more than 1.5 million people with lasting solutions. In 2024 alone, the organization: ● Installed 1,310 sustainable water systems● Built 21 safe and private school toilets● Conducted 519 hygiene education sessions● Facilitated 294 menstrual health education programsWith bold plans to expand from 4 to 10 regions by 2030 — impacting 1 million people daily — Surge’s model continues to earn the trust of community partners and global sponsors alike.“Year after year, Surge for Water creates meaningful and transformative change,” said community partner YLRA in Sumba, Indonesia . “Surge dedicatedly works alongside communities to create sustainable systems that last, uplifting local leaders, women and girls, and ensuring that access to clean water and sanitation is a foundation for long-term health, education, and opportunity.”This year’s celebration was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors who align with Surge’s vision for sustainable, community-led impact: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Gene & Georgetti, HDR, Boeh Agency, Spavia, Bombay Eats, Saigon Sisters, Eli’s Cheesecake, Rendang Republic, Best Day Brewing, Revolution Brewing, Big Mich, and 220 Wine & Spirits.“Partnering with Surge for Water is a chance to align with a mission that drives real, measurable impact,” said Scott Todd, Vice President at HDR. “We’re proud to support this powerful, women-led organization that prioritizes sustainable, community-led solutions.”Surge for Water’s mission continues year-round. Individuals, corporations, and communities are invited to be part of this movement for global equity by donating, volunteering, or sponsoring future events. Visit surgeforwater.org to engage.###About Surge for WaterSurge for Water is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing sustainable, community-led solutions for safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health in historically underserved communities across the world. Surge prioritizes women-led initiatives to create impactful solutions that uplift entire communities. These efforts lead to lasting improvements in education, health, and well-being for generations to come. To learn more visit: surgeforwater.org.

