Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,270 in the last 365 days.

Companies Inviting Lawsuits by Deploying AI Without Setting Ground Rules

(Subscription required) New survey data from Gallup reveals that 57% of U.S. companies are operating without fully implemented AI policies, even as employees increasingly rely on AI tools for everyday work. The findings arrive as litigation activity accelerates, punctuated by Anthropic's landmark $1.5 billion proposed settlement with authors negotiated last month.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Companies Inviting Lawsuits by Deploying AI Without Setting Ground Rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more