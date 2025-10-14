Companies Inviting Lawsuits by Deploying AI Without Setting Ground Rules

(Subscription required) New survey data from Gallup reveals that 57% of U.S. companies are operating without fully implemented AI policies, even as employees increasingly rely on AI tools for everyday work. The findings arrive as litigation activity accelerates, punctuated by Anthropic's landmark $1.5 billion proposed settlement with authors negotiated last month.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.