JX Enterprises Named on Deloitte's Wisconsin 75 in 2025

JX Enterprises is proud to be ranked on Deloitte’s Wisconsin 75™, recognizing the 75 largest private companies in the state based on sales revenue. This marks the 20th time JX has earned a spot on the prestigious list!

HARTLAND, WI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Muskevitsch, Chief Financial Officer at JX Enterprises, received the award on behalf of the company. He attributed the placement to the commitment of JX’s employees as well as the Jorgensen Family’s commitment to investing in and growing JX. “I feel the award is a recognition for the growth the company has had over the past year,” said Muskevitsch.

Deloitte provides financial services to many prestigious entities across the globe. Its annual Wisconsin 75 list notes the top 75 businesses in Wisconsin each fiscal year based on revenue.

JX Enterprises, a third-generation family-owned business, has served the transportation industry for 55 years. It operates in four states across the Midwest, offering transportation solutions. Business units include JX Truck Center, JX Leasing, JX Rental, JX Graphics, JX Financial, Alltrux Capital, Alltrux Truck & Trailer Parts, Amcan Truck Parts, Total Appearance, WJ Halberstadt, JX Gives Back Family Foundation, and Marquette Mountain Resort.

