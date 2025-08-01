Pillar Health, a Division of Kenosha Community Health Center, Celebrates 30 Years and National Health Center Week 2025

Pillar Health Logo Dr. Mary Ouimet, CEO of Pillar Health Pillar Health Kenosha Location

KENOSHA, WI, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of National Health Center Week (NHCW), taking place August 3–9, 2025, Pillar Health, a division of Kenosha Community Health Center (KCHC), is proud to celebrate the impact of community health centers across the country. This year’s theme, “America’s Health Centers: Celebrating Past, Present, and Future,” recognizes the transformative legacy of health centers in delivering affordable, high-quality care to millions of Americans regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

Locally, this year’s celebration is especially meaningful as KCHC commemorates 30 years of service to Southeast Wisconsin. As part of this milestone, the organization is expanding its commitment to integrated care by beginning the transition of all KCHC clinics to operate under the Pillar Health banner.

“This change represents more than a name—it’s about unifying our care delivery under one coordinated model that puts patients and families at the center,” said Dr. Mary Ouimet, CEO of Pillar Health. “As a division of KCHC, Pillar Health reflects our evolution into a modern, team-based approach that addresses physical, mental, and oral health all in one place.”

Since launching its first Pillar Health clinic in 2022, KCHC has seen firsthand the impact of integrated care, and in July 2025, opened Pillar Health Racine inside Julian Thomas Elementary School. By aligning services under the Pillar Health model, the organization is:

Expanding access to whole-person care across Southeast Wisconsin

Strengthening its health home model to connect patients with comprehensive care teams

Advancing outcomes through personalized, evidence-based treatment and community partnerships

The transition also includes a visual update, with Pillar Health’s new branding embracing a modern, holistic approach while honoring the organization's deep-rooted community connections. KCHC’s original tree logo represented strength, growth, and deep roots in the community. These values remain central to the Pillar Health mission.

“We’re still the same trusted care providers, just with a broader reach and a stronger foundation,” said Ouimet. “Our focus remains on providing affordable, high-quality, compassionate, and easily accessible care that helps every person in every community we serve thrive.”

