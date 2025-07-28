Oak Leaf Community Mortgage Celebrates 10 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Community Impact Oak Leaf Community Mortgage and North Shore Trust joined community partners at a local golf outing. As we celebrate 10 years of Oak Leaf Community Mortgage, powered by North Shore Trust and Savings, we’re reminded that strong teams build strong communities.

August 7, 2025, marks the 10-year anniversary of Oak Leaf Community Mortgage (OLCM), powered by North Shore Trust and Savings. In an economy where nearly 65 percent of American businesses do not survive a decade, and as the mortgage industry has shed nearly 18 percent of its workforce in recent years, OLCM stands out for its resilience, continued growth, and commitment to community-focused lending.

Founded in 2015 with a vision to build lifelong relationships, support local communities, and champion the dream of homeownership, Oak Leaf Community Mortgage has stayed true to its core values of service, growth, and gratitude.

“I still vividly remember standing outside and holding the signed lease for our very first office in Downtown Plainfield,” said Joe LaGiglia, Senior Mortgage Originator at Oak Leaf Community Mortgage. “That moment marked the start of something special.”

In late 2023, Oak Leaf entered a strategic partnership with North Shore Trust and Savings, a trusted community bank with over 100 years of service. This collaboration brought together Oak Leaf’s personalized mortgage approach with North Shore’s financial strength and legacy, redefining the mortgage experience for borrowers.

“This partnership has deepened our impact, expanded our reach, and reaffirmed our belief that people deserve more than just a mortgage; they deserve a path to opportunity,” said Amy Avakian, Chief Lending Officer.

The real estate landscape is ever-evolving, and navigating it can often feel like trying to solve a complex puzzle. In the competitive markets found in Illinois and Wisconsin, the challenge of buying a new home while selling your current one can feel overwhelming. That’s where Oak Leaf Community Mortgage is leading the way, offering innovative solutions like the “Buy Now, Sell Later” loan program, a game-changer for homeowners looking to transition seamlessly between properties without the traditional contingencies that often delay or derail transactions.

Together, Oak Leaf and North Shore have enhanced access to forward-thinking programs and solutions tailored to meet borrowers where they are and empower them to make strategic real estate decisions with confidence.

“The innovative mortgage products and level of customer service they bring allowed us to exponentially increase the number of families we have guided through the mortgage process,” said Nathan Walker, President and CEO of North Shore Trust and Savings.

From first-time buyers to homeowners looking to refinance, downsize, or invest, Oak Leaf has empowered thousands to navigate the homeownership journey with clarity and support. Behind every transaction is a team committed to making mortgages personal, accessible, and community-centered.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we extend our deepest thanks to the community, our clients, and every team member, past and present, who helped shape our journey,” said Phil LaGiglia, Senior Vice President of Lending. “Your trust and support have brought us here, and we look forward to continuing this journey together.”

As Oak Leaf Community Mortgage marks its 10th anniversary, the company remains focused on delivering accessible, community-based lending solutions and expanding opportunities for homeowners throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, and beyond. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. NMLS #438265.

