Zanda Earns 11 Awards in G2.com’s Fall 2025 Best Software Recognition

Zanda, formerly Power Diary, represents a new era in practice management with innovation and reliability.

Zanda, the global healthcare practice management platform, is proud to announce its recognition across 11 categories in the G2.com Fall 2025 Reports.

We believe the right practice management software is the smartest investment a healthcare practice can make—and this recognition shows us we’re helping our users achieve exactly that. ” — Damien Adler

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zanda , the global healthcare practice management platform relied on by over 40K users, is proud to announce its recognition across 11 categories in the G2 .com Fall 2025 Reports.Zanda has been acknowledged for its strong performance, earning distinctions including “Best ROI,” “Fastest Implementation,” “Best Usability,” and “Leader” in the Medical Practice Management category, as well as receiving the “Users Love Us” milestone award. These results are based on the responses of real users for each of the report-related questions featured in the G2 review form.“We’re honored to be recognized by G2, especially because it’s a reflection of the value our customers see in Zanda,” said Damien Adler, Zanda Co-Founder, psychologist, and best-selling author. “Our goal has always been to create software that not only makes running a practice easier but also delivers a strong return on investment. We believe the right practice management software is the smartest investment a healthcare practice can make—and this recognition shows us we’re helping our users achieve exactly that.”As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its quarterly and annual awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. ​​“Every quarter, G2 ranks the best products across thousands of reports by category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. “These reports serve as tailored guides for software buyers researching solutions that meet their specific business needs. Congratulations to Zanda for appearing in our G2 Reports this season, thanks to the positive experiences shared by their customers.”To read more about what practitioners are saying about Zanda, visit our review page or check out our inspiring customer success stories Media Contacts:Katie PattersonHead of Brand and CommunicationsZandakatie.patterson@zandahealth.comJenny Gardynski at G2jgardynski@g2.com or press@g2.comAbout ZandaZanda is a complete practice management system for health practices founded by brothers Damien and Paul Adler. Zanda is consistently ranked globally among the top five medical practice management systems on G2.com. The company has operations in the US, UK, and Australia, and is deployed by over 40K users in over 23 countries, ranging from sole practitioners to large, multi-location clinics. Zanda is committed to its mission to make health practice management easy and enjoyable.About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.