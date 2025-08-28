Zanda Co-Founder Launches Industry-Shaping Book for Allied Health: The 9 Secrets of Successful Health Practices

Zanda, formerly Power Diary, represents a new era in practice management with innovation and reliability.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zanda , the global healthcare practice management platform relied on by over 40K users, has released a bold new guide for health professionals who want to run smarter, more sustainable practices. Written by psychologist and Zanda co-founder, Damien Adler, The 9 Secrets of Successful Health Practices: Learn How to Create a Thriving Business (Without an MBA!) delivers a rare blend of clinical empathy and business acumen.Written specifically for allied health professionals in private practice—from solo providers to multi-site practice owners—this book cuts through the complexity of practice management and provides actionable strategies that deliver results. Adler brings a dual perspective as both a registered psychologist and seasoned entrepreneur, distilling decades of experience into nine valuable secrets.Inside the book, readers will discover how to:- Build systems that grow with their practices- Automate and streamline daily operations to save time- Master financial fundamentals for long-term stability- Create a high-performing team culture without burning out“This book is built on years of first-hand experience running a health practice, combined with everything we’ve learned from supporting thousands of practices through Zanda,” says Adler. “We’ve seen what works, we’ve addressed the pain points, and now we’re sharing our findings with the broader health community.”Physicians are 82% more likely to experience burnout compared to professionals in other industries, according to the AMA. Over the past five years, 40–60% of physicians have reported at least one symptom of burnout. This book offers practical tools and strategies designed to ease that burden and make running a healthcare practice more manageable and sustainable.Natasha Ace of the Private Practice Alliance commented, “Damien's relatable style of writing comes out in the form of storytelling strategies that are thoughtful, impactful and clear cut. From teams to systems to starting with the end in mind, his experience shines through brightly. A must read for anyone who wants to dive into private practice successfully.”The 9 Secrets of Successful Health Practices is now available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions. While the book will retail at $19.99, to celebrate the launch, the Kindle version is just $0.99 for a limited time.Media Contact:Katie PattersonHead of Brand and CommunicationsZandakatie.patterson@zandahealth.comABOUT ZANDAZanda is a complete practice management system for health practices founded by brothers Damien and Paul Adler. Zanda is consistently ranked globally among the top five medical practice management systems on G2.com. The company has operations in the US, UK, and Australia, and is deployed by over 40K users in over 23 countries, ranging from sole practitioners to large, multi-location clinics. Zanda is committed to its mission to make health practice management easy and enjoyable.

