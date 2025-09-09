Zanda Co-Founder’s New Book Hits Amazon Best Seller List, Empowering Health Professionals Worldwide

Zanda, formerly Power Diary, represents a new era in practice management with innovation and reliability.

The 9 Secrets of Successful Health Practices by Zanda Co-Founder Damien Adler has reached Amazon Best Seller status, ranking #1 in Practice Management

This book was born out of the real challenges health professionals face every day. To see it reach Best Seller status is a testament to just how needed these tools and strategies are in our industry.” — Damien Adler

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 9 Secrets of Successful Health Practices by Zanda Co-Founder Damien Adler has officially reached Amazon Best Seller status, ranking #1 in Practice Management and signaling a powerful response from health professionals seeking practical, burnout-reducing strategies.Written specifically for allied health professionals—from solo practitioners to owners of multi-location practices—the book delivers a rare blend of clinical insight and business savvy. Adler, a registered psychologist and co-founder of Zanda, the leading practice management platform used by over 40,000 professionals globally, distills decades of firsthand experience into a clear roadmap for running smarter, more sustainable practices.“This book was born out of the real challenges health professionals face every day,” said Adler. “To see it reach Best Seller status is a testament to just how needed these tools and strategies are in our industry.”The book outlines how to:- Build scalable systems that grow with your practice- Automate and streamline day-to-day operations- Master financial fundamentals for long-term success- Lead high-performing teams—without burning outPhysicians are 82% more likely to experience burnout than professionals in other fields, and burnout rates among health workers have consistently hovered between 40–60% in recent years. Adler’s book offers a much-needed lifeline: practical, proven methods to reduce overwhelm and reclaim control of your practice.Whether you're just starting out or scaling up, The 9 Secrets of Successful Health Practices is quickly becoming the go-to guide for allied health professionals seeking clarity, confidence, and growth.The book is available now in Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon.Media Contact:Katie PattersonHead of Brand and CommunicationsZandakatie.patterson@zandahealth.comABOUT ZANDAZanda is a complete practice management system for health practices founded by brothers Damien and Paul Adler. Zanda is consistently ranked globally among the top five medical practice management systems on G2.com. The company has operations in the US, UK, and Australia, and is deployed by over 40K users in over 23 countries, ranging from sole practitioners to large, multi-location clinics. Zanda is committed to its mission to make health practice management easy and enjoyable.

