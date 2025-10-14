Mt. Diablo USD Streamlines Procurement and Contract Management with PlanetBids

The end-to-end digital solution for bid, vendor, and contract management will help the District enhance transparency, efficiency, and legal compliance.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mt. Diablo Unified School District (MDUSD) has signed a contract with PlanetBids to overhaul its procurement and contract management operations. With the implementation of PlanetBids’ end-to-end digital solution for bid, vendor, and contract management, MDUSD is taking a significant step toward enhancing transparency, efficiency, and legal compliance.PlanetBids will help the District create more comprehensive bids, improve communication and outreach with vendors, and more effectively manage contracts and documentation post-award, with better oversight and visibility. By transitioning to PlanetBids, MDUSD expects to streamline stakeholder collaboration, track subcontractors and spending allocations, and centralize all procurement-related documentation.Key benefits of this partnership include:- Simplified Contract Management and Compliance: PlanetBids will enable MDUSD to automate the development, routing, and oversight of contracts, improving visibility and reducing risk.- Centralized Communications and Documentation: With all procurement-related activity and communication captured in one platform, the District can eliminate version control issues and streamline follow-ups.- Streamlined Vendor and Insurance Management: Vendors will be able to self-manage certifications, including uploading insurance documentation through My Insurance, reducing administrative burden on staff.- Broadened Bid Participation: PlanetBids’ easy-to-use vendor portal ensures wider reach while maintaining compliance with public contracting requirements.- Accelerated RFP Development: With the Bid Spec Library, procurement staff can access templates and examples from other agencies to simplify and expedite the drafting process.“We are honored to partner with Mt. Diablo Unified School District following a thoughtful and collaborative evaluation process,” PlanetBids CEO David DiGiacomo said. “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to supporting agencies through every step of their procurement journey. Our goal is to provide MDUSD with a platform that meets their unique needs for compliance, efficiency, and collaboration, and we’re proud to have earned their trust.”Vendors interested in working with Mt. Diablo Unified School District can register for free and access bid opportunities at the District's vendor portal About Mt. Diablo Unified School DistrictMt. Diablo Unified School District serves a diverse and culturally rich student population of more than 29,000 across 50 campuses in Contra Costa County, California. Committed to academic excellence and operational accountability by providing a supporting and enriching environment, the District continues to invest in technology and systems that improve the educational experience for students, staff, and families. Learn more at the District's website About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com

