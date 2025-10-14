TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Increases Measles Case Count to 16 total in 2025, 12 related to Upstate Outbreak

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 14, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is updating the number of confirmed measles cases in 2025 in South Carolina to 16 since July and 12 that are directly linked to an ongoing Spartanburg County outbreak. The five new cases are the result of individuals who were exposed in previously identified school settings and have been quarantining at home. Because they were quarantining before they became infectious, no additional exposures occurred with these new cases.

While the five cases may appear as a large increase, the successful early quarantining as a result of the identified exposure is a successful public health outcome that shows how mitigation efforts (quarantining if exposed) can make a huge difference in preventing community spread.

Additionally:

DPH is identifying Crunch Fitness’ location at 1332 S. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville, S.C, as the source of a child’s exposure on Sept. 30 that was previously reported. DPH is asking anyone who was at that location on that day only between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to see their health care provider if they believe they may have been exposed.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, no new students from Global Academy or Fairforest Elementary have been excluded from school activities, and the number of students quarantining at home at those schools is now down to 139 following further investigations into potential exposures.

DPH’s 2025 Measles Outbreak page has been updated to include a link to the latest 45-day school reports that include school attendance figures, grades served and vaccination percentage for elementary and secondary schools statewide.

Later this week, a release will be sent identifying locations in the Upstate where a DPH Mobile Health Unit will be offering measles vaccinations for interested community members.

The number of cases we are seeing is evidence of unrecognized community transmission, which does not respect county lines or school zones.

A media briefing will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. (details to come in a separate advisory) to discuss the latest information and take questions.

For more information about measles, visit DPH’s dedicated measles page. It includes important information about the measles virus, symptoms and the measles vaccine, which is available from health care providers as well as local public health departments.

