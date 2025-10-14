New Christian Speakers Association Opens Membership to Equip Voices for Global Impact

Every voice and every story matters. When Christian communicators are equipped and celebrated, their influence doesn’t just change events — it changes lives and entire industries.” — Katie Hornor

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the loudest voices in today’s culture often lack hope and integrity, a new professional association is rising to ensure Christian speakers become the most respected, sought-after voices in every industry.

The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) officially opened their membership doors on October 13th, inviting Christian speakers, authors, entrepreneurs, and communicators to join a community built on faith, excellence, and Kingdom impact.

“Christian speakers should be known as the best in the world — for their craft, their integrity, and their love for people. That’s why NCAPS exists,” said Katie Hornor, CEO and Founder of NCAPS.

Founders with a Vision

NCAPS was co-founded by three leaders with a shared passion for raising Christian voices to new levels of influence:

Katie Hornor – International speaker, author, and award-winning business coach known as The Flamingo Lady, who equips entrepreneurs to embrace their God-given uniqueness.

Connie Buskohl – CPA and entrepreneur, founder of Connie Buskohl CPA Firm, bringing expertise in stewardship, financial integrity, and business leadership.

Heather Rosson – CEO of the National Association of Christian Women Entrepreneurs (NACWE), with extensive experience in building networks that empower women of faith.

What NCAPS Offers

Members of NCAPS gain access to:

Community – a culture of collaboration, not competition, where Christian speakers encourage and uplift one another.

Equipping – training and resources to grow in skill, professionalism, and influence.

Recognition – awards and visibility that highlight excellence and open new opportunities.

Visibility – inclusion in the NCAPS speaker directory.

Unlike other associations, NCAPS is not here to compete but to support and enhance existing organizations, ministries, and networks. Event organizers and business leaders gain a reliable hub to discover speakers who combine powerful content with biblical integrity and professionalism. And speakers gain an invaluable network of experience and support for their unique work in the world.

Join the Movement

Membership is now open at www.ncapspeakers.org/join, with levels available for students, part-time, and career speakers.

“Every voice and every story matters,” Hornor said. “When Christian communicators are equipped and celebrated, their influence doesn’t just change events — it changes lives and entire industries.”

About NCAPS

The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) is a faith-driven community dedicated to connecting, equipping, and celebrating Christian speakers. NCAPS champions excellence in communication, integrity in practice, and collaboration across industries, raising a new generation of speakers who use their voices and stories for God’s glory. To join, donate or get involved visit www.NCAPspeakers.org

