National Christian Association of Professional Speakers Receives First Donations at Million Dollar Mingle Event

Katie Hornor speaks at MDM25 Katie Hornor in the NCAPS speaker booth AC Caswell and Katie Hornor at MDM25

This was our very first fundraising event for NCAPS. We were honored to receive our very first donations — a big step toward helping us take Christian ethics and values into the secular marketplace.” — Katie Hornor, CEO, NCAPS

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) marked a major milestone in November, receiving its first official donations as a 501c3 non-profit during the prestigious Million Dollar Mingle event, hosted by former Raiders football player, entrepreneur and philanthropist A.C. Caswell in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Founded by international speaker and author Katie Hornor, NCAPS exists to equip, connect, and celebrate Christian communicators who bring biblical ethics, excellence, and influence into every industry — sacred and secular.

“This was our first time attending the Million Dollar Mingle, and our first fundraising event for NCAPS,” said Hornor. “We were honored to host a booth and receive our very first donations — a tangible step toward helping us take Christian ethics and values into the secular marketplace.”

The four-day event, known for attracting business leaders, celebrities, and philanthropists, included a business symposium, charity polo match, and a Sunday brunch closing ceremony. Hornor spoke at the business symposium on Friday, represented NCAPS at the polo event on Saturday, and shared brief remarks at Sunday’s closing brunch.

“We had fun, made meaningful connections, and experienced so many ‘firsts,’” Hornor added. “There are incredible people I look forward to introducing to our NCAPS community. Some days I pinch myself that I get to do this for a living. What a blessing.”

NCAPS’ participation at Million Dollar Mingle marks a pivotal beginning in its mission to raise awareness, funding, and opportunities for Christian speakers to excel with integrity and influence across global platforms, with the next being Giving Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

Those interested in supporting the movement or joining the association can visit www.ncapspeakers.org/join or contact info@ncapspeakers.org for donation and sponsorship details.

About NCAPS:

The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) is a faith-driven non-profit dedicated to connecting, equipping, and celebrating Christian speakers. NCAPS champions excellence in communication, integrity in practice, and collaboration across industries — raising up a new generation of speakers who use their voices and stories for God’s glory.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.