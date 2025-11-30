National Christian Association of Professional Speakers Receives First Donations at Million Dollar Mingle Event

This was our very first fundraising event for NCAPS. We were honored to receive our very first donations — a big step toward helping us take Christian ethics and values into the secular marketplace.”
— Katie Hornor, CEO, NCAPS

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) marked a major milestone in November, receiving its first official donations as a 501c3 non-profit during the prestigious Million Dollar Mingle event, hosted by former Raiders football player, entrepreneur and philanthropist A.C. Caswell in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Founded by international speaker and author Katie Hornor, NCAPS exists to equip, connect, and celebrate Christian communicators who bring biblical ethics, excellence, and influence into every industry — sacred and secular.

“This was our first time attending the Million Dollar Mingle, and our first fundraising event for NCAPS,” said Hornor. “We were honored to host a booth and receive our very first donations — a tangible step toward helping us take Christian ethics and values into the secular marketplace.”

The four-day event, known for attracting business leaders, celebrities, and philanthropists, included a business symposium, charity polo match, and a Sunday brunch closing ceremony. Hornor spoke at the business symposium on Friday, represented NCAPS at the polo event on Saturday, and shared brief remarks at Sunday’s closing brunch.

“We had fun, made meaningful connections, and experienced so many ‘firsts,’” Hornor added. “There are incredible people I look forward to introducing to our NCAPS community. Some days I pinch myself that I get to do this for a living. What a blessing.”

NCAPS’ participation at Million Dollar Mingle marks a pivotal beginning in its mission to raise awareness, funding, and opportunities for Christian speakers to excel with integrity and influence across global platforms, with the next being Giving Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

Those interested in supporting the movement or joining the association can visit www.ncapspeakers.org/join or contact info@ncapspeakers.org for donation and sponsorship details.

About NCAPS:
The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) is a faith-driven non-profit dedicated to connecting, equipping, and celebrating Christian speakers. NCAPS champions excellence in communication, integrity in practice, and collaboration across industries — raising up a new generation of speakers who use their voices and stories for God’s glory.

About

Katie Hornor is a keynote speaker, certified High Performance™ Coach, award-winning author, and strategic high-ticket event consultant who equips equips high-achieving leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs to align their business with their divine purpose. Known for her TEDx talk and The Flamingo Advantage® Framework, Katie has helped thousands grow businesses that are pink, purposeful, and profitable—without compromising faith, family, or values. She blends biblical wisdom with high-level business strategy to deliver transformational coaching, sacred sales solutions, and high-conversion event strategies. She has delivered over 700 hours of stage content, published 90+ books, and hosted 250+ podcast episodes. As a high-ticket event strategist and host of The Flamingo Advantage Podcast, Katie is trusted by entrepreneurs and event organizers around the globe. Whether you’re building a brand, planning a six-figure event, or designing a business in service of your life and calling, Katie offers aligned, ethical, and effective solutions. Recognized as the 2025 Visionary Coach of the Year by Insider Weekly, and named one of the Top 50 Women of Influence by SUCCESS® Magazine, Katie has also received multiple international book awards and been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, and Times Square billboards. Her message has appeared on hundreds of podcasts and stages worldwide, earning her a reputation as one of the leading modern voices in faith-based business leadership. To inquire about keynote speaking, strategic event consulting, or coaching, email Team@TheFlamingoAdvantage.com

