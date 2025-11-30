Katie Hornor Receives Prestigious 2025 Lifetime Achievement Stevie® Award at New York City Women in Business Gala

Katie Hornor wins Stevie Silver Trophy 2025

Very unique entry blending spiritual values with real business needs, gives entrepreneurs purpose beyond tools. 8,000+ leaders served with integrity, profit, and lasting impact. Standout Nomination.” — Judge, Stevie® Awards

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katie Hornor, CEO of The Flamingo Advantage and Founder of the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS), was honored with a medallion and a trophy at the 22nd Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business Gala on Monday, November 10, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Hornor is among a select group of global women leaders recognized this year and one of the few openly Christian business strategists to receive this honor on the international stage. Hornor’s Silver Award for Lifetime Achievement recognizes sustained leadership, innovation, ethical influence, and long-term impact in business and society.

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® placements among finalists were revealed during the gala awards banquet held in front of executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry leaders from around the world.

The Stevie® Awards are the world’s premier business awards. Created in 2002, the Stevie® honors outstanding performance and achievement across more than 60 nations. Each year, more than 12,000 nominations are judged by over 1,000 professionals worldwide. The Women in Business program specifically recognizes women executives, entrepreneurs, and the organizations they lead.

Judges Praise Values-Driven Innovation and Global Impact:

Stevie® Award judges praised Hornor for her rare ability to bridge business performance with spiritual purpose. One judge described her work as “uniquely focused on connecting innate values and spiritual depth to real-world business needs, giving entrepreneurs purpose beyond tools and tactics.” Judges consistently highlighted her impressive list of accomplishments and the long-term impact of her work.

Another judge noted that Hornor’s decade of transformation through The Flamingo Advantage Framework has empowered over 8,000 business owners to build purpose-driven enterprises. They cited her contributions in event strategy consulting, and her recognition as Visionary Coach of the Year as clear demonstrations of exceptional achievement in helping leaders align success with values while maintaining profitability.

Several judges emphasized that Hornor’s influence extends far beyond business outcomes. They described her as “a distinguished business strategist and mentor whose career has empowered high-achieving leaders to build successful enterprises without compromising faith, integrity, or purpose.” Her combination of principled innovation, practical leadership, and service to entrepreneurs worldwide was repeatedly cited as the foundation of her legacy.

Judges also noted that Hornor’s career will be remembered for inspiring generations of entrepreneurs and leaders to come, identifying her as a true legend in ethical entrepreneurship.

From Extreme Poverty to Global Influence:

Katie Hornor (sometimes misspelled Horner) is a business strategist and mentor who has spent the last decade helping high-achieving leaders build businesses without compromising faith or values. After relocating to Mexico in 2007 for charity work, Hornor launched her first business from a place of extreme poverty, pioneering the first ever literature-based Spanish-language homeschool curriculum. That curriculum became a foundational educational resource used throughout Latin America.

Her early success laid the groundwork for a global coaching and consulting practice rooted in ethical growth, long-term sustainability, and values-driven leadership.

The Flamingo Advantage® and Marketplace Innovation:

Hornor went on to found The Flamingo Advantage®, her proprietary business framework designed to help entrepreneurs simplify their marketing, clarify their positioning, and align purpose with profit. The framework teaches leaders to stand out by embracing their uniqueness while building sustainable businesses rooted in integrity.

More than 8,000 business owners have applied the Flamingo Advantage® to improve client engagement, strengthen their message, and build businesses aligned with their life and purpose.

High-Ticket Event Strategy with Integrity:

In addition to coaching entrepreneurs, Hornor works behind the scenes with high-ticket event hosts and leadership teams to implement client-first, value-based enrollment systems. Her consulting emphasizes clarity, unity, integrity, customer service, and excellence over high-pressure sales tactics.

Her work in the event industry is consistently praised for increasing both enrollment performance and attendee satisfaction, while preserving the integrity of the client experience and the message being presented.

National Speakers Association Launching in 2025:

Hornor is currently back in the USA as CEO of the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS), which she founded in 2025.

The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers equips, connects, and celebrates professional speakers who desire to bring Christian values into the public square with excellence and credibility. NCAPS provides education, community, credentialing, awards, and ethical leadership development nationwide.

A Record of National Recognition:

In recognition of her leadership and innovation, Hornor has received international media coverage and industry awards, including being named Visionary Coach of the Year by Insider Weekly. She has been featured in Woman’s Week and Insider Weekly, appeared on a branded billboard in Times Square, and was named one of the Top 50 Women of Influence by SUCCESS® Magazine.

Her work has been featured on NBC, CBS, and FOX. She is a TEDx speaker, keynoter, and multi-award-winning author of more than 90 titles. She travels with her husband and children while serving entrepreneurs, leaders, and speaker communities across the globe.

Why Her Work Matters Now:

Katie Hornor’s influence is recognized for offering practical solutions to the growing challenges faced by today’s leaders, including burnout, misalignment, and loss of purpose. Her work responds not with abstract ideas, but with structured, sustainable tools that help leaders grow businesses while staying grounded in their values.

Where many coaching programs emphasize hustle and hype, the Flamingo Advantage® teaches leaders how to be both profitable and principled. Many of her clients report not only financial growth, but renewed joy, clarity, and peace in their work.

Her impact in the professional speaker and event industry has helped shift the culture from transactional marketing to transformational experiences, placing service over sales and people over pressure, helping speakers take Christian ethics and values into all industries.

Katie Hornor’s career stands as a model of what it looks like to lead with purpose and serve with excellence. Her work is not about being louder. It is about being clearer, deeper, and more aligned with who you were created to be while doing work that truly matters.

About the Stevie® Award Trophy:

The Stevie Award trophy is recognized worldwide as a symbol of excellence and achievement. The name Stevie comes from the Greek root for crowned, highlighting leadership and accomplishment.

The Silver Stevie® trophy stands approximately 12 inches tall and is hand-cast of zinc with a silver finish. At its center is a crystal pyramid symbolizing the hierarchy of human needs, representing the journey from survival to contribution, meaning, and recognition.

About The Flamingo Advantage:

The Flamingo Advantage is a faith-aligned business coaching company helping entrepreneurs build income, influence, and impact without burnout. The brand is known for its signature teaching on confidence, clarity, and God-aligned strategy.

Legal Disclaimer:

