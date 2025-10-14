City of Ingleside (TX) Modernizes Procurement with PlanetBids

The contract includes solutions targeted for bid and vendor management, as well as digital project evaluation.

INGLESIDE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Ingleside has chosen PlanetBids’ end-to-end digital procurement solution to modernize and unify procurement operations. The contract, secured through The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), includes solutions targeted for bid and vendor management, as well as digital project evaluation.The City of Ingleside previously managed its bidding and purchasing program independently within each City department, utilizing disjointed and time-consuming manual bid creation and vendor outreach processes across departments like construction, finance, and IT. Following project solicitation and bid submission, coordination and compliance were overseen by the City Secretary’s office, which tracked received submissions manually and scanned bid documentation post-opening. In this decentralized structure, challenges like incomplete bid responses complicated sealed bid verification and delayed project evaluations.PlanetBids Offers Ingleside a Unified, Transparent Workflow:- Electronic Bid Submissions and Validation: Vendors can now submit bids electronically via a secure, encrypted portal. PlanetBids will automatically flag missing documents or incomplete packages, ensuring only complete submissions are accepted. Timestamping and simultaneous unsealing preserve the integrity of sealed bidding and ensure bids are not accessed ahead of submission deadlines. NOTE: Paper bids will still be accepted in person.- Centralized Vendor Management: PlanetBids enables vendors to self-register for potential solicitations, while giving the City staff tools to segment, track, and manage outreach efforts using a shared vendor database of more than one million suppliers in the PlanetBids system, in addition to the City’s existing local vendors.- Streamlined Bid Creation: All departments can now collaborate through a single interface to draft bids, attach specifications and scopes of work, issue addenda to vendors, and track notifications and Q&As, eliminating duplicate work and error-prone manual oversight.- Project Evaluation Tools: With unlimited evaluator availability, department heads and cross-functional teams can be assigned to review and score proposals in one digital location, using configurable criteria and automatic calculations. Full audit logs and scoring transparency support a defensible award process. To date, no successful bid protests have been made against the PlanetBids system.- Compliance and Reporting: Every action in the system, from document uploads to bid openings, is logged and timestamped, offering an audit-ready environment in alignment with Texas public procurement standards.“We’re proud to welcome the City of Ingleside to the PlanetBids family,” said David DiGiacomo, PlanetBids’ Chief Executive Officer. “Their move to unify procurement under a centralized platform ensures better compliance, improved vendor participation, and more streamlined internal collaboration. It’s a great example of how TIPS contracts can accelerate modernization for local government agencies.”Vendors and suppliers wishing to do business with the City can register at their vendor portal About the City of InglesideA small city located just outside Corpus Christi on the Texas Gulf Coast, the City of Ingleside in San Patricio County was named one of the Best 100 Towns in Texas to start a new business in 2018. Centrally located with many activities within a short distance, Ingleside’s approximately 10,000 residents live the quiet life while enjoying the amenities of a larger city in a vibrant, diverse, and growing community. Learn more at the City's website About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com

