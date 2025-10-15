Panther Acquires Datable to Accelerate its Complete AI SOC Platform

Strategic acquisition expands Panther’s data ingestion leadership, accelerates its AI roadmap, and brings a proven executive to the leadership team.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panther Labs today announced the acquisition of Datable, a security telemetry pipeline innovator, in a strategic move that accelerates its ability to deliver a unified AI SOC platform capable of automating threat detection and response at enterprise scale.The acquisition brings Datable founder and CEO Julian Giuca to Panther's executive leadership team, where his nearly two decades of experience in observability and log management will drive two critical initiatives: reinforcing Panther's market-leading position in real-time security monitoring and accelerating AI functionality across the platform.By combining Datable's telemetry pipeline expertise with Panther's proven data processing capabilities, customers gain enhanced workflows for transformation, filtering, and analysis that extract critical insights in real-time from their security telemetry. This strengthened foundation enables security teams to deploy production-ready AI capabilities that deliver measurable outcomes—faster threat detection, lower operational costs, and broader visibility across complex environments.Delivering Business Outcomes at ScalePanther customers are already achieving transformative results, and this acquisition will further enhance these outcomes:- Speed: Onboard new log sources in hours instead of weeks or months with flexible, pre-built pipelines—as demonstrated by Snyk's rapid deployment- Cost Efficiency: Cockroach Labs cut SecOps costs by $200K while increasing ingestion 5× with Panther's modern, cost-efficient infrastructure- AI-Powered Triage: Panther AI cuts triage time by at least 50%, especially in complex investigations, freeing security teams to focus on high-impact work- Enhanced Visibility: Tealium achieved a 9× increase in data ingestion, gaining broader visibility into its threat landscape"Hundreds of security teams trust Panther to monitor their most critical systems, powered by our unmatched capabilities in high-volume log ingestion, transformation, and analysis," said William Lowe, Panther CEO. "By bringing Julian and the Datable team onboard, we’re accelerating delivery of a complete AI SOC platform that combines our core data strengths with streamlined workflows and enhanced data quality—helping security teams cut through noise, build robust security data lakes, and drive faster, more reliable AI-powered threat detection and response.”Strategic Impact- Complete AI SOC Platform: Datable's pipeline innovations reinforce Panther's vision of an end-to-end AI-powered security operations platform built on clean, structured data infrastructure- Advanced Signal Processing: Enhanced filtering and transformation capabilities help customers cut through noise to build context-rich security data lakes that power effective threat detection- Enterprise-Scale AI Deployment: Combined capabilities enable organizations to deploy AI-powered security solutions at production scale, turning data complexity into measurable business outcomes"Security operations today face a fundamental challenge: creating the clean, reliable data pipelines needed to automate security outcomes while controlling costs," said Julian Giuca, Datable founder and CEO. "By joining Panther, I'm excited to advance a platform that's already proven its ability to handle massive scale while delivering concrete business value—whether that's cutting costs, accelerating threat response, or expanding visibility. Together, we'll ensure organizations can leverage their security telemetry as the foundation for a complete AI SOC that delivers results, not just promises."About Panther LabsPanther is the intelligent SOC platform that combines SIEM, data lake, and AI agents to automate detection and response at enterprise scale. Trusted by Zapier, Dropbox, Asana, and more, Panther helps teams unify security data for complete visibility, automate real-time monitoring with code-driven workflows, and shift to autonomous security operations with AI.

