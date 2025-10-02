Panther Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panther , the intelligent SOC platform that integrates SIEM, data lake, and AI agents to automate critical detection and response tasks at enterprise scale, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Panther as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Panther as an APN member with validated technical proficiency and proven customer success. The designation follows Panther’s participation in the AWS Global Security & Compliance Acceleration (GSCA) Program in February 2025 and its achievement of the AWS Security ISV Competency in January 2024.AWS Generative AI Competency Partners help customers accelerate application development, improve productivity, and reduce costs for both training and inference processes. Panther’s validation underscores its ability to help security teams adopt trustworthy generative AI workflows at scale.Built on AWS and leveraging Anthropic's Claude through Amazon Bedrock, Panther AI enables customers to quickly triage alerts and contextualize threats across complex cloud environments. Security teams at organizations like Cresta AI and Infoblox have reported efficiency gains such as 70% faster detection tuning and the ability to triage alerts in seconds instead of hours.“Panther AI shows me alert patterns that help me filter out noise so we can focus on maintaining visibility across all our environments, without getting overwhelmed,” said Sukhmani Sandhu, Senior Product Security Engineer at Infoblox.These results reflect how Panther AI is helping customers achieve real-world security outcomes.“Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency is further recognition that Panther is building our AI-powered platform the right way and driving meaningful security value for our customers,” said Andrew Dooley, Head of Partnerships at Panther. “This builds on our AWS Security ISV Competency and GSCA program membership as yet another sign of our deepening work with AWS and demonstrates our investment in valuable, trustworthy AI workflows for security practitioners.”The AWS Competency Program helps customers identify APN members with deep expertise and validated success in specialized areas across industries and use cases. By earning the Generative AI Competency, Panther is recognized as a trusted resource for organizations adopting generative AI to enhance security operations.About PantherPanther is the intelligent SOC platform that integrates SIEM, data lake, and AI agents to automate critical detection and response tasks at enterprise scale. Panther helps teams transition to autonomous security operations: ingest data in your cloud or ours, analyze it in real time, and manage detections as code to scale security monitoring across the environment. Embedded AI workflows automate triage and investigation while enabling teams to rapidly deploy high-fidelity detections to secure the business.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.