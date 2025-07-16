Panther is Now Available in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panther, a leading cloud SIEM provider, today announced the availability of Panther AI in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions, including Panther’s agentic AI alert triage using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.Panther AI helps organizations quickly analyze and triage enriched alerts, review related events, and identify threats quickly, enabling customers to improve their mean time to detect and respond to suspicious activity."By offering Panther in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our SIEM with Agentic AI, helping them buy and deploy agentic security solutions faster and more efficiently." William Lowe, CEO at Panther. "Our customers in fintech and security are already using these capabilities to reduce triage times by 50% or more, demonstrating the real-world value of Panther AI."Panther AI delivers essential capabilities, including production-ready agentic AI workflows, one-click alert context gathering and enrichment, and transparent, human-in-the-loop reasoning. These features enable customers to automate and accelerate alert triage, reducing investigation time by up to 50% while maintaining complete control, auditability, and confidence in their security operations.With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.Available as an open-source MCP server deployment, Panther MCP supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP) for streamlined agent communication. This enables customers to standardize AI-to-SIEM/EDR/CSPM integrations—so they can quickly plug in any LLM-powered tool, automate security workflows like alert triage and SQL generation, and accelerate investigation without custom connectors or context-switching.To learn more about Panther in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-y7fkxi33b5hvo?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa . To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/ About Panther: Panther is the security monitoring platform for the cloud. Unlike ‘next-gen’ SIEMs that rely on historical detections, rigid query languages, and closed ecosystems, Panther enables flexible monitoring in production environments with streaming data analysis, programmable workflows, and seamless cloud integration – empowering teams to optimize costs and control, accelerate incident response, and achieve cross-system visibility at scale.

