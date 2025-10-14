New Book Reveals the Governance Model Behind Three Decades of Research Success and Leadership Pipelines

Malcolm Allen releases “A Legacy of Purpose: How The Leadership Alliance Is Reshaping the Future of Work” with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “A Legacy of Purpose: How The Leadership Alliance Is Reshaping the Future of Work” by thought leader Malcolm Allen is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.For more than thirty years, the Leadership Alliance has shaped the academic and professional landscape, ensuring students from all backgrounds have the opportunity to succeed in research, academia, and other specialty sectors. In “A Legacy of Purpose,” Malcolm Allen chronicles the journey of this groundbreaking consortium, which was founded by Dr. James H. Wyche at Brown University and has grown into a powerful network of over fifty institutions.Allen examines how the Alliance’s signature programs—the Summer Research Early Identification Program (SR-EIP) and First-Year Research Experience (FYRE)—have equipped thousands of students with mentorship, research skills, and professional connections.“As a young scholar in the SR-EIP, I experienced firsthand the transformative power of opportunity, mentorship, and community,” said Dr. Taiese Bingham-Hickman. “Today, as Executive Director of The Leadership Alliance, I am witness to the ripple effects of our programs extending across academia, industry, government, and nonprofit sectors. Our vision for the future is to expand our reach and strengthen collaborations with foundations, private companies, and businesses, so that even more budding scholars have the resources, networks, and support they need to thrive.”“A Legacy of Purpose” also explores how collaborations with universities, corporations, and philanthropic organizations have created sustainable pathways for underrepresented talent. “Thirty years of data show a simple truth: excellence expands when opportunity is structured, mentored, and measured. The Leadership Alliance is not a pilot — it’s a proof point. The question is no longer whether this works, but how quickly institutions are willing to replicate it,” Allen said.Allen’s work highlights why the Leadership Alliance’s mission is more urgent than ever and how its model continues to expand the boundaries of innovation and opportunity. “This rich legacy of investing in students, while also preparing them and equipping them to be global leaders in the natural sciences and engineering, the arts, business, humanities, and social sciences, is what makes this work so transformative and so necessary,” Dr. Karen Jackson-Weaver said. “'A Legacy of Purpose' honors these contributions in academia, industry, government, and beyond and celebrates collective action, impact, and success.”This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorMalcolm Allen is an architect, Forbes author, and U.S. Navy veteran whose work defines the intersection of research, education, and workforce strategy. He is the founder of Graduate America, a Texas higher-education institution and federally aligned apprenticeship sponsor that creates pathways across healthcare, technology, and other critical sectors, and the creator of STEMX, an innovation platform expanding access to science, technology, and AI-driven learning.Allen develops scalable governance models that connect undergraduate research, graduate training, and early-career opportunities across academia, industry, and government. He advises universities, philanthropic organizations, and public agencies on program design, institutional governance, and performance measurement, with a consistent emphasis on measurable outcomes. His publications and policy contributions highlight how mentoring, research rigor, and cross-sector alignment translate into durable capacity for institutions.Through this work, Allen continues to shape national strategy on education and workforce alignment, setting standards that link competitiveness with broad access.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

