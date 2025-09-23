Roscoe O. Brady Award to Honor Dr. Peter Marks at WORLDSymposium™ 2026

WORLDSymposium announces Peter Marks, MD, PhD, as the 2026 Roscoe O. Brady Award Recipient.

The global lysosomal disease community will recognize Dr. Peter Marks, the 2026 Roscoe O. Brady Award recipient, at the February 2026 meeting in San Diego.

Dr. Marks’ decades of leadership across academia, industry, and government have shaped the development and availability of therapies for rare diseases worldwide.” — Chester B. Whitley, Ph.D., M.D.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WORLDSymposium recently announced Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., will be honored with the 2026 Roscoe O. Brady Award . Dr. Marks served as Director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) from 2016 to 2025, leading responses to several public health emergencies and advancing therapies for rare diseases. He was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2022 and serves as an independent consultant.“The Roscoe O. Brady Award is presented annually to recognize outstanding innovation and accomplishment in the field of lysosomal disease research and therapy,” said Chester B. Whitley, Ph.D., M.D., WORLDSymposium’s Course Director. “Dr. Marks’ decades of leadership across academia, industry, and government have shaped the development and availability of therapies for rare diseases worldwide. WORLDSymposium is honored to recognize Dr. Marks for his achievements with the 2026 Roscoe O. Brady Award.”WORLDSymposium also reminds researchers, clinicians, and industry professionals that the deadline to submit scientific abstracts is October 1, 2025, at 17:00 CDT. Accepted abstracts will form the foundation of the 22ⁿᵈ Annual WORLDSymposium, February 2–6, 2026, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California.The WORLDSymposium Program Committee will review abstracts submitted by the October 1 deadline, and platform and poster decisions will be communicated by November 4, 2025. A separate Late-Breaking Abstract submission opportunity will be open from November 1 through December 1, 2025, for investigators with significant new data not available prior to the primary deadline. Presentations may be selected for platform sessions, Rapid Fire presentations, poster sessions, or the Contemporary Forum.Elsevier will publish accepted abstracts from the primary submission cycle in the February 2026 Lysosomes Issue of Molecular Genetics and Metabolism (MGM). Registered attendees will also receive an electronic copy of the program and full-text abstracts beginning Monday, February 2, 2026. Registration and hotel reservations are open. Attendees are encouraged to register early and secure accommodations within the official WORLDSymposium 2026 room block at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. Rooms are limited, and with global attention on this powerful scientific meeting, the room block is again expected to sell out.The international lysosomal disease community gathers only once a year for this remarkable and unique research forum. WORLDSymposium 2026 will bring global experts to San Diego for timely discussions, including the Robert J. Gorlin Symposium on Newborn Screening. Submit abstracts today at WORLDSymposia.org to be part of the Annual Scientific Meeting.About WORLDSymposiumWORLDSymposium (We’re Organizing Research on Lysosomal Diseases) is an annual global medical education conference focused on lysosomal diseases. Now in its 22nd year, the meeting brings together 2,000 researchers, clinicians, patient advocates, and industry professionals from over 50 countries to exchange knowledge and advance the field. The 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting will be held February 2-6, 2026, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California.

