Call for Abstracts, Registration, and Hotel Reservations Now Open for WORLDSymposium™ 2026 in San Diego, Ca

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WORLDSymposium recently announced that abstract submissions, award nominations, attendee registration, and hotel reservations are now open for the 22ⁿᵈ annual WORLDSymposium, taking place February 2-6, 2026, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California, United States.As the largest international meeting focused on lysosomal diseases, WORLDSymposium advances the global conversation around diagnosis, treatment, and therapeutic innovation. Now in its third decade, the meeting attracts 2,000 participants annually from more than 50 countries – including experts in basic science, translational research, clinical applications, regulatory strategy, and industry development.Since 2002, WORLDSymposium has evolved from a focused gathering of lysosomal disease researchers to a comprehensive, cross-disciplinary platform that bridges laboratory discovery and human therapy. Each year’s program reflects the meeting’s core objective: to examine, discuss, and surpass the scientific, clinical, and logistical challenges involved in translating lysosomal disease research from bench to bedside.Abstract Submission Open Until October 1The abstract submission portal is now open for submissions. Abstracts submitted on or before the deadline of October 1, 2025, at 17:00 CDT will be reviewed by the WORLDSymposium Scientific Committee for potential platform or poster presentation. Notifications will be issued by November 4, 2025.A separate Late-Breaking Abstract category will be available November 1 - December 1, 2025, for investigators with new and impactful data that was not available by the primary deadline.“WORLDSymposium is the one scientific meeting everyone involved in lysosomal disease research should attend every year. It is the place for emerging and established investigators to present data that shapes the future of lysosomal disease diagnosis, treatment, and care. There is no other meeting like WORLDSymposium.”–Professor Roberto Giugliani, MD, PhD, Professor of Genetics, Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, and Executive Director of Casa dos Raros, in Porto Alegre, Brazil.Award NominationsNominations for the 2026 WORLDSymposium Awards , including the annual Roscoe O. Brady, Patient Advocate Leader, New Treatment and Catalyst Awards, which honor innovation, advocacy, new therapies, and emerging leadership, are open through September 3, 2025.Registration and LodgingGeneral registration is open at worldsymposia.org . Attendees are encouraged to register early and secure accommodations within the official room block at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, the designated host venue for WORLDSymposium 2026. Rooms are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are expected to fill quickly.About WORLDSymposiumWORLDSymposium (We’re Organizing Research on Lysosomal Diseases) is an annual global medical education conference focused on lysosomal diseases. Now in its 22nd year, the meeting brings together 2,000 researchers, clinicians, patient advocates, and industry professionals from over 50 countries to exchange knowledge and advance the field. The 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting will be held February 2-6, 2026, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California. Along with Chester B. Whitley, PhD, MD, as the founder and Course Director for WORLDSymposium, the annual scientific program is jointly managed by Etherio and Saterdalen & Associates, LLC.

