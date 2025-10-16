Alliance Building Solutions Marks National Savings Day and Energy Awareness Month with Budget-Neutral Energy Solutions

Alliance Companies provides the power today to change tomorrow for the better John DeMaio, President of Alliance Building Solutions

Innovative Energy Solutions Enable Clients to Modernize Systems Without Increasing Net Cost, Driving Meaningful Savings and Sustainability

Upgrading infrastructure doesn’t have to mean a heavier burden on budgets. When done right, it becomes a self-funding investment.” — John DeMaio

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of National Savings Day and National Energy Awareness Month, Alliance Building Solutions is highlighting its innovative approach to helping clients modernize infrastructure while achieving long-term financial and energy savings. The company’s model enables organizations to implement critical upgrades, such as new HVAC systems, lighting, controls, and renewable energy, without increasing net operating costs. Alliance’s projects are designed so that the efficiency gains and operational savings generated over time fully offset the cost of the improvements.“As we celebrate National Savings Day, we see a compelling alignment with October’s focus on energy awareness,” said John DeMaio, President of Alliance Building Solutions. “Upgrading infrastructure doesn’t have to mean a heavier burden on budgets. When done right, it becomes a self-funding investment. Our clients often see such deep efficiencies that the savings over time cover the cost of the upgrade and then some.”Both National Savings Day and National Energy Awareness Month emphasize the importance of efficiency, conservation, and long-term planning.Across the country, municipalities and organizations are proving that ambitious energy goals can be achieved without straining budgets. The City of Fresno, for example, has been on a journey toward net-zero energy buildings, carefully integrating efficiency upgrades, renewable energy, and smart financing to reduce energy costs while modernizing infrastructure. As highlighted by Ann Kloose, Sustainability Director for the City of Fresno in Smart Energy Decisions , Fresno’s approach working hand and hand with Alliance Building Solutions demonstrates that sustainability and fiscal responsibility can go hand in hand.“We joined forces with the team at Alliance Building Solutions to guide us through our extensive energy efficiency journey," Kloose wrote. “These ambitious projects have been made possible by utilizing a turnkey approach and energy performance contract financing and incentives to ensure there were no upfront costs to the City. The combined capital investment on these 76 sites is over $50 million and will save the city over $108 million on our electricity bill during the next 20 years. This is how the projects pay for themselves and provide additional cash and O&M savings each year.”Alliance Building Solutions applies this same philosophy to all its clients, designing and financing projects so that operational savings from energy efficiency, lighting retrofits, HVAC upgrades, and water management not only cover the cost of improvements but often generate additional financial benefits. By learning from successful examples like Fresno, Alliance helps clients transform day-to-day operating savings into long-term capital renewal, proving that energy modernization can be both practical and visionary.“Every dollar saved in electric, water, and maintenance becomes a dollar toward modernizing systems,” DeMaio added. “What we call ‘budget-neutral’ is really about unlocking hidden capital in everyday operations, especially at a time when energy costs, regulatory pressures, and expectations of sustainability are all rising.”Alliance Building Solutions specializes in performance contracting for public agencies, schools, and private enterprises nationwide. The firm provides fully integrated services, executing design, engineering, and construction under one roof, to minimize costs, complexity, and risk for clients.Alliance is product-agnostic, and it selects the best-fit technology for each project rather than being tied to specific manufacturers. Through its in-house funding division, Metro Futures, Inc., clients can also access custom financing that allows projects to be cash-flow positive from day one.From comprehensive lighting retrofits and advanced HVAC and mechanical upgrades to water conservation, renewable energy, and indoor air quality improvements, Alliance’s projects consistently deliver measurable results. Clients have reported electricity consumption reductions, lower maintenance and water costs, extended equipment lifespans, and, in many cases, net-zero cost outcomes.These results from Alliance projects underscore the company’s belief that energy savings should be more than an afterthought and instead be the engine for modernization.“Alliance’s work stands at the intersection of those ideals, showing how smart energy projects can free up capital, reduce emissions, and strengthen local economies,” DeMaio continued, “In times of tight capital, the strongest path forward is turning operating savings into capital renewal. That’s exactly what National Savings Day reminds about, specifically that savings don’t just need to just sit idle, it can be reinvested in the future.”Through its carefully engineered, budget-neutral solutions, whether through energy-efficient lighting, optimized HVAC systems, solar and storage integration, or water management innovations, Alliance enables organizations to achieve meaningful financial and environmental results, without compromising operational budgets.Alliance Building Solutions was founded with a mission to deliver sustainable, leading-edge energy and infrastructure solutions that revitalize the built environment. Through self-performance, technical depth, and transparent partnerships, Alliance helps organizations unlock infrastructure modernization without overburdening budgets. Alliance Building Solutions provide turnkey services from design through construction, commissioning, monitoring, and financing. 