NUTTHA GOUTIER SELECTED AS TOP FRANCHISER OF THE YEAR IN THAI WELLNESS AND HEALING

Nuttha Goutier will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuttha Goutier was recently selected as Top Franchiser of the Year in Thai Wellness and Healing 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual awards gala for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in the wellness and franchise industries, Nuttha Goutier has proven herself as a visionary entrepreneur and empowering leader.As Founder and CEO of Sabai Thai Spa, she has transformed a single dream rooted in Thai healing traditions into one of Canada’s most acclaimed spa brands—where wellness, culture, and purpose come together in harmony.Under Nuttha’s passionate leadership, Sabai Thai Spa has grown from a boutique retreat into a multi-award-winning sanctuary renowned for its Thai inspired Thai techniques, personalized treatments, and immersive guest experience. Her dedication to excellence and her deep understanding of cultural wellness have established Sabai Thai Spa as a trusted destination for relaxation, rejuvenation, and renewal.As Founder, CEO, Franchisor, and Business Development Executive of Sabai Thai Spa, Nuttha oversees every facet of brand development, franchise operations, and strategic business growth across Canada. She leads a talented and passionate team dedicated to maintaining exceptional service standards and ensuring brand consistency across all locations. In addition to her work with Sabai Thai Spa, Nuttha is also the Founder of the Thai Association Canada, an organization established to celebrate Thai heritage, strengthen community engagement, and support Thai professionals and entrepreneurs across the nation.Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, Franchise Development, Business Growth Strategy, Leadership & Team Building, Brand Storytelling, Wellness Operations, Client Experience, and Cross-Cultural ManagementBefore embarking on her entrepreneurial journey, Nuttha earned her Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) designation and became a proud member of the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA). Her commitment to professional excellence and ethical franchising has set a standard of integrity and innovation across the wellness industry.Throughout her illustrious career, Nuttha Goutier has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, Ms Goutier will be considered for the Empowered Woman of the Year award to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Next December, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Plaza Hotel NYC for her selection as Top Franchiser of the Year in Thai Wellness and Healing 2026.In addition to her thriving career, Nuttha is a sought-after speaker, author, and podcast guest, known for her authentic storytelling and empowering insights on leadership, mindfulness, and brand building.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Ms Goutier for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Nuttha is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at next year’s gala."Looking back, Nuttha attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, Nuttha enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue to inspire others to pursue their passions fearlessly and to embrace wellness as a way of life. At the heart of her philosophy is the belief that true wellness begins with balance—of body, mind, and spirit, a principle that guides both her leadership and the transformative experiences offered at Sabai Thai Spa.For more information on Nuttha please visit: www.sabaithai.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest and most prestigious top professionals from various industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

