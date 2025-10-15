Battery Assembly & Manufacturing Coalition Urges U.S. Federal Direct Investment to Advance U.S. Battery Sovereignty

U.S. Battery Coalition Advocates for Increased Funding & Industry Focus

We do have solutions that are shovel ready, offering a direct path to decouple U.S. battery production from China’s mineral monopoly-- LYTEN is such a company” — Gabe Joseph

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Battery Assembly & Manufacturing Coalition today announced its full support for direct U.S. federal investment into the U.S. battery manufacturing industry as a means of countering China’s dominance. A prime target for U.S. direct investment and BAM member is LYTEN, a lithium-sulfur battery innovator. LYTEN has already received a $650 million Letter of Commitment from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank) and a $4 million DOE grant to accelerate commercialization.“LYTEN is currently the only vertically integrated battery company with the capacity, IP, and geopolitical footprint to anchor U.S. battery sovereignty,” said Aaron Manaigo, BAM Coalition Spokesperson. “We are urge the Trump Administration to consider a direct equity investment into LYTEN to advance and signal strategic independence from China’s grip on battery rare earth minerals and technology.”While BAM embraces the U. S.’s substantial investment into domestic strategic minerals mining companies, it will most likely take years before American companies and the U.S. government itself will realize the gains from this solid strategic effort. We need solutions now. BAM’s current efforts are focused on educating U.S. government decision-makers that have jurisdiction over matters pertaining to U.S. domestic battery manufacturing, and sharing two-way information that spurs industry development and best practices.Gabe Joseph, BAM’s Exec. Dir stated— “we do have solutions that are shovel ready, one U.S. based company that is a real battery solution is LYTEN. Their lithium-sulfur platform eliminates the need for nickel, cobalt, and manganese—offering a direct path to decouple U.S. battery production from China’s mineral monopoly. Moreover, LYTEN’s lithium-sulfur platform is built on proprietary 3D Graphene™ and requires no Chinese-sourced minerals. Its technology is deployable across defense, aerospace, data-centers, and grid storage. Right now, they are a tree that fell in the forest, and the U.S. government now needs to hear from them and other solutions-based companies throughout the industry.”Even in the midst of this current government shutdown, the U.S. Battery Assembly & Manufacturers coalition will be actively advocating for the passage of the U.S. Senate’s version of the “Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act (Sen.-450), a bipartisan bill sponsored by U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) and U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH).Additionally, BAM will seek to open direct lines of dialogue throughout the U.S. Federal government and the Trump White House to— (a) Invest directly into solutions-based battery manufacturing companies to anchor U.S. battery sovereignty. (b) Expand federal procurement of lithium-sulfur systems for defense and infrastructure, and (c) accelerate permitting and deployment of domestic battery manufacturing.

