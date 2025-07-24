AFTER A DECADE OF GLOBAL IMPACT WONDER TECH FEST RETURNS TO LONG BEACH FOR ITS MOST AMBITIOUS YEAR YET

Long Beach Convention Center 2025

10th Anniversary Innovation Festival to Feature the Official Startup World Cup Regional Pitch Competition 300+ Speakers and a Festival of Summits

We started in my living room with a big idea about belonging and leadership in tech. Ten years later, we're a global movement spanning six continents” — Lisa Mae Brunson

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 10 years of transforming the global innovation landscape—and winning multiple Cannes Lions Awards for its social impact work—Wonder Tech Fest returns to the Long Beach Convention Center this November 4–6, 2025. This milestone edition will unite more than 10,000 attendees, 300+ visionary speakers, and 150+ exhibitors from around the world for three days of immersive programming, cultural celebration, and technology at the cutting edge."We started in my living room with a big idea about belonging and leadership in tech. Ten years later, we're a global movement spanning six continents," said Lisa Mae Brunson, Founder and Chief Visionary of Wonder Women Tech. "This year’s festival is our most ambitious yet, merging culture, technology, and human potential in truly transformative ways. I want people to drop into multiple experiences and be inspired."FEATURED EVENT-- STARTUP WORLD CUP REGIONAL PITCH COMPETITION:One of this year’s centerpieces is the official Los Angeles and Southwest U.S. regional round of the Startup World Cup, powered by Pegasus Tech Ventures.On Thursday, November 6th, ten hand-picked startup finalists will pitch live on the Main Stage Pitch Arena for a Golden Ticket to represent the region at the 2026 Global Grand Finale in Silicon Valley—where the ultimate winner will receive a $1 million investment prize.Application site-- https://www.startupworldcup.io/usa-regional-long-beach "The Startup World Cup is where the world’s most promising founders get discovered," said Rintaro Fukuda, Marketing Analyst with Pegasus Tech Ventures. "We're thrilled to partner with Wonder Tech Fest to showcase the incredible innovation happening in Southern California and the Southwest."A DECADE OF GLOBAL IMPACT:Born from a grassroots mission to build more inclusive tech ecosystems, Wonder Women Tech has hosted programs on five continents, with landmark events in D.C., San Francisco, Austin, New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Brazil, Africa, and beyond.It has built partnerships with over 400 companies and brands including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Lyft, Uber, Capital One, Adidas, and Disney, and collaborated with local, national, and international government entities including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Treasury, Ministry of Justice UK, and The Prince’s Trust.The festival has also drawn an illustrious lineup of past speakers such as Rev. Jesse Jackson, Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Congressman Robert Garcia, and Mayor Rex Richardson."We’re honored to continue hosting Wonder Tech Fest right here in Long Beach—a city that celebrates creativity and innovation at its core," said Mayor Rex Richardson. "This event serves as a powerful platform to empower innovators, visionaries, and emerging leaders in tech and beyond."WHAT'S NEW THIS YEAR:*Festival of Summits: A new “festival within a festival” concept featuring specialized summits including:*ALIVE in '25 Podcast Summit (live podcast taping and storytelling panels)*AI for Creatives Summit (exploring AI’s role in brand and creative industries)*Ignite Futures Hub & Academy (student and emerging leader-focused mentorship, workshops, and career resources)*Hiring Humans Career Fair powered by Colunga & Associates (inclusive, people-first hiring event with real jobs and resume labs)*Expanded Global Speaker Lineup: Featuring policymakers, investors, and creatives.*New Interactive Expos and Installations: Spotlighting emerging technologies, art, and music along the Pacific coast backdropSTRATEGIC ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY IMPACT:Wonder Tech Fest has helped create over $50 million in potential economic mobility by providing thousands of career development opportunities, supporting founders and leaders across industries, and inspiring the next generation of technologists and creatives.JOIN THE MOVEMENT:Wonder Tech Fest 2025 promises to be the most ambitious celebration yet of innovation, culture, and human potential converging by the Pacific.November 4–6, 2025Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, CATickets and details at www.WonderTechFest.com ABOUT WONDER WOMEN TECH:Wonder Women Tech is an award-winning Global Impact Ecosystem that highlights, celebrates, educates and amplifies leaders and change-makers. We galvanize humans in driving culture, identity, belonging, and transformative leadership in tech, entrepreneurship and innovation. Through world-class summits, leadership development programs, and immersive experiences, Wonder Women Tech builds bridges between people, technology, and purpose to reimagine the future of innovation and impact. We build the Future Forward.For more information, contact--kellen@wonderwomentech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.