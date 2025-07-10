LYTEN Powers America’s Energy Future—A Homegrown Alternative to Chinese Battery Dominance

“U.S. EXIM Bank Champions American Innovation with LYTEN”

We applaud EXIM’s commitment to supporting next-generation battery manufacturing and strengthening American competitiveness in the global marketplace” — Keith Norman, CMO LYTEN

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley energy company LYTEN is leading the charge to deliver cutting-edge lithium-sulfur battery technology that provides a U.S.-made alternative to China’s monopoly on global battery supply chains. Lithium battery storage is essential for the future of clean energy. LYTEN’s breakthrough technology eliminates the need for China’s control of critical minerals for battery production.The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) has recognized LYTEN’s transformative impact on U.S. battery production, supporting its mission through financing under President Trump’s Make More in America initiative. Thanks to EXIM’s executive team’s leadership, LYTEN is building a future powered by American innovation, American workers, and American leadership. “With EXIM’s backing, LYTEN is poised to redefine America’s role in energy storage, ensuring that the U.S.—not China, leads in battery technology,” said Keith Norman, LYTEN CMO “We applaud EXIM’s commitment to supporting next-generation battery manufacturing and strengthening American competitiveness in the global marketplace, especially in the Caribbean where China is currently making an $8 billion investment to try and gain a foothold within America’s backdoor.”LYTEN has taken another bold step in securing global battery leadership with its July 1, 2025 acquisition of Northvolt’s battery production facility in Gdańsk, Poland—Europe’s largest BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) manufacturing site. The 25,000-square-meter plant boosts LYTEN’s production capacity by an additional 6 GWh, with future scalability beyond 10 GWh. This move immediately enhances LYTEN’s ability to supply lithium-sulfur batteries—free of China-sourced components—to both European and American markets. The Poland facility will begin fulfilling orders in 2025 using LYTEN’s U.S.-developed battery technology, reinforcing a secure, diversified supply chain.The Northvolt acquisition is also directly aligned with provisions in the newly signed Big Beautiful Bill, under which the use of Chinese-manufactured battery components is prohibited across key industries including defense, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure. LYTEN’s international footprint now ensures that it can meet escalating domestic and export demand with compliant, secure batteries manufactured outside of China’s influence.

