Demand for Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $10.47 billion by 2029

Commercial Satellite Launch Service Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Be By 2025?

The market size of commercial satellite launches has seen substantial growth in recent years. The projection is that it will increase from 7.6 billion USD in 2024, to 8.11 billion USD in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth experienced in the previous years can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for satellite constellations, an increase in the deployment of communication satellites, the expansion of remote sensing and earth observation activities, the emergence of the small satellite market, as well as the global expansion of the space economy and its commercialization.

The market size for commercial satellite launch services is projected to witness significant augmentation in the approaching years, escalating to a value of $10.47 billion in 2029 with a 6.6% compound annual growth rate. This projected expansion over the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as an increase in satellite broadband services, rising demand for on-demand launch services, growth in the space tourism sector, swift deployment of state-of-the-art satellites, and the emergence of small launch service providers. The forecast period will also see noteworthy trends including increased collaboration and partnerships, the commercialization of heavy-lift launch vehicles, the provision of flexible launch options for ride-share missions, technological progress in launch vehicles, and an emphasis on environmental sustainability.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Landscape?

The upsurge in the need for commercial satellites is predicted to fuel the expansion of the commercial satellite launch service market. Commercial satellites are possessed, controlled, and utilized by private firms or commercial entities. Enhancing the capacities of satellites sent into earth orbit to perform successful space missions is the primary usage of the commercial satellite launch service. They achieve this through offering a range of services - from pre-launch to post-launch - such as management, integration and logistics, cargo, telemetry support, and more. For example, as reported by the U.S Government Accountability Office in September 2022, approximately 5,500 active satellites were in orbit by spring 2022, with an expected additional 58,000 launches by 2030. As a result, the surge in demand for commercial satellites stimulates the growth of the commercial satellite launch service market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market?

Major players in the commercial satellite launch service market include:

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Northrop Grumman Space Systems Group

• Space Exploration Technologies Corporation

• Orbital ATK

• Antrix Corporation Limited

• National Aeronautics and Space Administration

• United Launch Alliance

• Relativity Space Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Commercial Satellite Launch Service Industry?

Prominent businesses in the commercial satellite launch service market are concentrating their efforts on Rendezvous and Proximity Operations (RPO) and improved payload capacities, as a way to boost productivity and curtail expenses. This is designed to facilitate more regular, cost-effective access to space for a range of uses, including telecommunications and Earth monitoring. RPO is a collection of methods and abilities employed in space flight that enable a spacecraft to approach, meet with, and function in the vicinity of another spacecraft or celestial object. This is integral to different missions such as satellite servicing, debris examination, and orbital assembly. For example, in February 2024, Astroscale Japan Inc., a firm based in Japan offering on-orbit servicing, launched the first-ever debris inspection spacecraft, named ADRAS-J. The purpose of the ADRAS-J mission is to approach and examine large space debris safely using RPO. Its objective is to rendezvous with a Japanese H2A upper-stage rocket body and showcase RPO skills, while capturing images to gauge the debris's motion and structural status. This mission is key to future on-orbit servicing operations.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market

The commercial satellite launch service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Orbit Type: Low-Earth orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO), Highly Elliptical Orbit (HEO)

2) By Size Type: Large, Medium, Small, Micro

3) By Application type: Navigation, Communication, Reconnaissance, Weather Forecasting, Remote Sensing

Subsegments:

1) By Low-Earth Orbit (LEO): Small Satellite Launches, CubeSat Launches

2) By Medium Earth Orbit (MEO): Navigation Satellites, Communication Satellites

3) By Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO): Communication Satellites, Weather Satellites

4) By Highly Elliptical Orbit (HEO): Scientific Research Satellites, Surveillance Satellites

Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for commercial satellite launch services. The Commercial Satellite Launch Service Global Market Report 2025 covers regions including but not limited to Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America. The report predicts the growth trends for these regions.

