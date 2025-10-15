KELLS Launches Nationwide Dental Network with Transparent Pricing and AI Integration

A first-of-its-kind AI-driven dental program offering transparent pricing, upfront savings, and smarter, digital-first care for employers and consumers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KELLS , the AI-powered dental benefits platform, today announced the launch of its nationwide provider network of more than 70,000 general dentists and specialists. The KELLS network is one of the few dental networks in the United States to feature upfront, transparent pricing for major dental procedures, bringing unprecedented clarity and affordability to members.For decades, traditional dental network has remained largely unchanged: built around annual maximums, complex claims, waiting periods, and limited transparency around true out-of-pocket costs. In fact, millions of insured members never fully utilize their benefits because of these restrictions, while uninsured individuals face high retail prices that often prevent them from seeking necessary care.KELLS is introducing a different model. Rather than acting as insurance, the KELLS provider network is structured as a discount membership program with direct cash pay from members to providers. Members receive 25–85% savings across preventive, restorative, and specialty procedures, removing cost as a barrier to care while eliminating paperwork, coverage caps, and hidden fees. KELLS serves as a modern, highly valuable offer for medium to small businesses that lack flexible and affordable dental benefits and a strong enhancement to traditional dental plans, giving employees additional savings beyond annual maximums.“Traditional dental benefit programs were designed decades ago and hasn’t kept pace with today’s needs,” said Jie Feng, CEO of KELLS. “Employers are looking for benefits that deliver value, and consumers are demanding simpler, digital-first experiences. KELLS combines both—an AI-powered platform and a transparent, nationwide network that finally puts people in control of their dental health.”With the launch of this network, members can:1) Know their costs upfront with transparent pricing for major procedures.2) Skip claims and paperwork—all payments are direct, simple, and immediate.3) Avoid limits and waiting periods—no maximum coverage caps or delays in care.4) Access trusted providers nationwide with 70,000+ general dentists and specialists.5) Access discounted rates and use HSA/FSA to cover costs pre-tax.As part of the broader KELLS platform, the provider network is integrated with various digital tools that bring personalization and convenience to oral health management:* AI Dental Advisor chatbot allows members to instantly check prices and compare treatment costs.* Personalized Dental Reports generated from AI-powered virtual checkups, helping members understand their needs and projected costs before visiting a provider.* Seamless care navigation that follows up after virtual checkup with in-person treatment, ensuring a more connected and efficient experience.Employers offering KELLS gain access to a turnkey dental benefit that eliminates the administrative complexity and rising premiums of traditional plans. Members enjoy a consumer-centered experience that is transparent, affordable, and integrated with modern digital care. KELLS has also secured multiple partnerships with leading benefit platforms and healthcare partners to bring its modern solution to employees and individuals."By eliminating barriers and giving members real-time insights into their dental health and costs, KELLS is creating a benefit that works for both sides—employees get affordable, predictable care, and employers see better engagement and outcomes at lower cost,” said Jie Feng, CEO of KELLS.About KELLSKELLS is a modern AI-powered dental benefit platform built around the needs of today’s health consumers. We offer next-generation digital capabilities that help identify oral diseases early at home, guide users through their care and benefits, and enable real-time consultations with a smooth transition to in-person care when needed. With increased accessibility, transparency and personalization, KELLS empowers individuals to take control of their oral health and brings a modern solution to businesses to improve health outcomes and reduce costs. Learn more at getkells.com.

